Solár: a free party in Bosco di Alberico blending music, art and nature

Electronic music, art and nature in the Appia Antica Park

On May 16, Lisergica presents Solár, a new format dedicated to daytime clubbing, designed to bring electronic music into a natural setting, far from traditional club spaces.

The first event will take place at Bosco di Alberico, on Via di Fioranello 44, inside the Appia Antica Regional Park: 130 hectares of nature, cultivated land and unspoiled spaces that, for one day, will become a temporary ecosystem of music, art, landscape and community.

A new way to experience daytime clubbing

“Earlier, not softer”: this is the idea behind Solár. Dancing during the day, from the afternoon until sunset, without giving up the intensity of the night.

The format was created as a new project by Lisergica, but with a different artistic direction: brighter, more house-oriented and celebratory, designed to bring the body and shared experience back to the centre. An open-air party where clubbing meets nature and becomes a collective, free and immersive ritual.

For its launch, Solár will host Lucas Live from the Tini & The Gang crew, alongside Rond, Filippo Zeta, Elliot P and Sista Bene. The music selection will move through soulful, balearic, house and techno sounds, taking the audience on a journey from the afternoon into the night.

Bosco di Alberico becomes an open-air gallery

Bosco di Alberico will not simply be a location, but the starting point for a broader project designed to grow over time. Event after event, the space will host permanent installations, artworks and site-specific interventions, with the aim of creating a sort of “village elsewhere”: a free, creative and shared place where music, art and landscape can coexist.

For this first edition, the Strato Zero collective will bring artist Giorgia Checcucci’s aluminium foil work into the woods, an installation designed to remain permanently in the area even after the event.

Food, organic wine and Void Acoustics sound system

he experience will be accompanied by food from Giardino di Torricola, organic wine from Tenuta Principe Alberico, as well as oil and honey produced by Orto di Alberico.

Completing the atmosphere will be a Void Acoustics sound system, designed to enhance the musical experience within the natural setting.

To make transport easier, a dedicated shuttle bus service will also be available in collaboration with Come Back Home, with tickets available through the official event link.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 16, from 3pm to 1am.

Entry is free for everyone until 7pm, then €15 with a beer or glass of wine included.

For more details about the event and to book your free tickets, visit the following link: EVENT LINK