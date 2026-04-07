Rome After Dusk: Hervé Gloaguen’s Luminous City

In Rome at Night: Hervé Gloaguen at the Museum of Rome in Trastevere

Rome has been the muse of artists since time immemorial, and Hervé Gloaguen is one of them. From March 25 to September 6, 2026, the Museum of Rome in Trastevere (Piazza di Sant’Egidio 1/b) invites visitors, photography enthusiasts, and students to discover how the Eternal City is captured in its most evocative light.

Gloaguen is a curious and passionate artist, constantly seeking to deepen his understanding of his muse – Rome. His work focuses on the city by night, capturing its charm and elegance after dark. Hence the title of the exhibition, A Roma la Nuit (Rome at Night). His images portray young people gathered around fountains, on café terraces, and in restaurants; people dancing in piazzas, revealing the authentic spirit of Rome.

In 1974, Gloaguen traveled to Rome with his young family, a trip during which he first fell in love with the city. At a time when many of his contemporaries were working in black and white, he chose color as his primary medium. His photographs are carefully composed, emotionally engaging, and infused with the essence of Rome. Distinct yellow hues, burnt orange, and sepia tones dominate his images, while a deep amber glow gives them their unmistakable warmth.

Yet the most compelling element is not the monumental backdrop – with its churches, fountains, Baroque art, and statues – but the people themselves. Gloaguen captures those who gather in piazzas, sing, and sip spritz on warm evenings. He is fascinated by the way the city fosters a sense of shared belonging. The exhibition becomes a tribute not only to Rome, but also to those who experience it and, even briefly, become part of its ever-evolving life.

Hervé Gloaguen was born in 1937 in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine). In 1958, he enrolled at the École technique de photographie et de cinématographie (ETPC), where he trained as a photographer. He immersed himself in creative circles, photographing amateur jazz musicians and emerging actors.

The exhibition is promoted by the Department of Culture of Rome Capitale – Superintendence of the Capitoline Museums. It is organized by the Médiathèque du patrimoine et de la photographie (MPP) of the French Ministry of Culture and curated by Hervé Gloaguen and Emmanuel Marguet, with technical supervision by Giulia Frache. Museum services are provided by Zètema Progetto Cultura.

The exhibition is part of a broader cultural program running from January 29 to December 31, 2026, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Rome–Paris twinning and highlighting the artistic, historical, and creative dialogue between the two capitals.