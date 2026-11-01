13 Wineries near Rome for Wine Tastings and Countryside Stays

From Frascati’s vineyards to farmhouse lunches and wine weekends in Lazio, these are places worth leaving the city for.

A glass of Frascati tastes different when the vineyards are in front of you. Beyond Rome, wine tasting can mean a family cellar carved into tufa, bread and olive oil shared around a table, or a farmhouse room with nowhere else to be that evening.

These 13 wineries and countryside stays offer different ways to explore Lazio’s wines. Start with Frascati and the Castelli Romani for a first outing, look towards Cori for Bellone and Nero Buono, or make a longer break of Arce, Piglio and Tuscia. Some visits centre on the cellar; others leave plenty of room for lunch, a spa or a night among the vines.

For an easy first visit, this private vineyard and wine tasting experience in Frascati includes transport from Rome. A sommelier leads the visit to a family-run estate making wine since 1712, with a choice of a tasting with local specialties or a four-course lunch with wine pairings.

Wineries near Rome for a day trip

Cantina del Tufaio in Zagarolo

A cave carved into the tufa gives Cantina del Tufaio its name and much of its character. Here, the story of the Loreti family unfolds between the farmhouse, the vines and the underground cellar, where Claudio Loreti began experimenting with traditional-method sparkling wine in 1994. Today the Tufaio Pas Dosé still ages in the cave, at a steady temperature, deep below the vineyards.

Tastings and experiences with the winemaker can be booked directly on the estate’s website. And this year there’s a new reason to stay longer: the family has opened accommodation inside its 19th-century farmhouse, surrounded by the vineyards.

Zagarolo (Province of Rome), about 40 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Family winery, tufa cellar and sparkling wine.

cantinadeltufaio.it

Cantine Santa Benedetta in Monte Porzio Catone

Olive oil deserves a place beside the wine at Santa Benedetta. In the hills around Frascati, the estate brings the two together through private tastings in a setting of vineyards and historic farmhouses. The appeal is an unhurried visit, with time to ask questions and follow the flavours at the table.

Choose a wine-and-oil tasting for a focused introduction, or make lunch the centre of the outing. Cooking classes offer another way to get involved.

Monte Porzio Catone (Province of Rome), about 40 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Private tastings, olive oil, lunch and cooking classes.

santabenedetta.it

Azienda Biologica De Sanctis in Frascati

A walk among the vines is a good way to begin at De Sanctis, an organic estate in Frascati’s volcanic countryside. The Essenza experience follows the grapes from vineyard to winery and barrel cellar before a guided tasting of four wines. The Plus version adds a platter of local produce: a simple way to give the visit a little more time at the table.

For something more exploratory, Vini d’Annata compares two wines across three vintages. Tasting how the same wine changes with age offers a different perspective from working through a long list of labels. The estate also lists a cottage stay among the vines for anyone tempted to make a night of it.

Frascati (Province of Rome), about 40 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Organic wines, vineyard walks and vintage comparisons.

frascati-wine.it

Merumalia in Frascati

Rome remains in view at Merumalia, but the vineyards make the city feel pleasantly distant. A vineyard and cellar visit introduces the estate’s wines and olive oil, with local food alongside the tasting.

Food-and-wine experiences include options with lunch or dinner, while farmhouse apartments overlook Rome and the surrounding vineyards. That flexibility makes Merumalia worth considering for both a first Frascati tasting and a countryside stay. Choose the meal option when booking if you want the visit to continue at the table.

Frascati (Province of Rome), about 40 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Vineyard views, tastings, meals and farmhouse apartments.

merumalia.it

Cantina Costantini in Genzano di Roma

Come hungry to Costantini: the bread, olive oil and preserves are part of the attraction. A visit to the historic cellar leads into a guided tasting, where the family’s wines meet Pane di Genzano, cured meats and cheeses. Cooked grape must and house-made preserves bring a distinctive sweet-and-savoury element to the pairings.

The Classic tasting introduces three wines in about an hour; Superior extends the visit to four wines and around 90 minutes. It is a good fit for readers drawn as much to the food of the Castelli Romani as to its vineyards.

Genzano di Roma (Province of Rome), about an hour’s drive from Rome.

Go for: Historic cellar and generous local food pairings.

cantinacostantini.it

Cantina Castello di Torre in Pietra near Fiumicino

Just a short drive from the Lazio coast, the medieval village of Torre in Pietra gathers around the tower that gives the estate its name. Its cellar, carved into the tufa hill behind the castle, was already making wine in the 1500s, and the vineyards, cooled by the sea breeze, have been farmed organically since the early 2000s.

A cellar tour leads into a tasting of three wines with a platter of local products, or into a longer visit that ends with lunch at the Osteria dell’Elefante, set in the historic cellar and serving traditional Lazio cooking. The range runs from Malvasia Puntinata and Cesanese to Fiano and Vermentino, a good way to explore Lazio’s native and coastal grapes in one sitting.

Torrimpietra, Fiumicino (Province of Rome), about 40 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Organic wines, a historic tufa cellar and tastings with local food.

castelloditorreinpietra.com

Marco Carpineti in Cori

Cori’s native grapes, white Bellone and red Nero Buono, have put the town on the wine lover’s map, and Marco Carpineti, among the first organic producers in the area, is a natural place to discover them. The Etere programme combines a vineyard walk, a guided cellar visit and three wines served with local products, with the countryside very much part of the experience.

For a longer outing, the tasting can be paired with horseback riding in the Lepini hills, a terracotta workshop ending at the Temple of Hercules, a canoe trip on the Cavata river or a zipline flight from Rocca Massima.

Cori (Province of Latina), about 1 hour 10 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Local grape varieties and tastings combined with countryside activities.

carpinetiterrae.com

Casale del Giglio in Le Ferriere

Five wines make a lively introduction to Casale del Giglio, where the range moves between local and international grapes. After an estate visit, with the remains of ancient Satricum among the vines, a sommelier guides the tasting through white, rosé and red wines. Bellone, Petit Manseng and Cesanese offer contrasting flavours, while the estate’s best-known red, Mater Matuta, takes its name from the goddess whose temple stood nearby.

The visit lasts around 90 minutes and usually takes place with other guests. It suits curious drinkers who enjoy comparing styles without needing specialist knowledge, and sheep’s-milk cheese and salami ground the tasting in the food of the region.

Le Ferriere (Province of Latina), about 1 hour’s drive from Rome.

Go for: Sommelier-led estate visit and five-wine tasting.

casaledelgiglio.it

Principe Pallavicini in Colonna

For another perspective on Frascati, head towards Colonna and Principe Pallavicini, a family in the wine business since 1670. The range spans Frascati whites, Cesanese and other reds, a good reason to look beyond the image of Rome’s wine country as white-wine territory alone.

Tastings take place at Le Marmorelle, the largest estate, where the ancient Claudian aqueduct runs beneath vineyards and centuries-old olive groves. Visits are by appointment through the estate’s contact form, and the meeting point is confirmed when you book.

Le Marmorelle, near Colonna (Province of Rome), about 55 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Frascati whites, Cesanese and a historic estate above an ancient aqueduct.

principepallavicini.com

Wine weekends and countryside stays in Lazio

Cincinnato Wine Resort in Cori

At Cincinnato, the journey home can wait until after breakfast. A nineteenth-century farmhouse brings rooms, a restaurant and the wines of Cori into one stay, with vineyards around the property. Bellone and Nero Buono are the varieties to get to know here.

The Classic tasting pairs three wines with bruschettine, cheeses and cured meats. Longer experiences add vineyard and barrel-cellar visits, with food prepared by the chef. Book a room and dinner alongside the tasting for a relaxed wine break with fewer moving parts. Cori itself gives you somewhere to explore before returning to the farmhouse.

Cori (Province of Latina), about 1 hour 10 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Farmhouse rooms, restaurant and guided wine experiences.

cincinnato.it

Palazzo Tronconi in Arce

Lecinaro, Pampanaro and Maturano may be unfamiliar names when you reach Arce. Discovering them is part of the pleasure at Palazzo Tronconi, whose biodynamic approach brings local varieties into focus. A cellar tour and three wines with local cheeses and cured meats offer an accessible introduction.

Lunch or dinner at the osteria makes a natural extension, while the B&B invites a longer visit to this corner of southern Lazio. The rooms are in Arce’s historic centre, separate from the winery and restaurant. Plan the journey between the two, then enjoy the chance to discover both the town and the wines at an easier pace.

Arce (Province of Frosinone), about 1 hour 30 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Unfamiliar local grapes, osteria meals and a historic-centre B&B.

palazzotronconi.com

Il Podere di Marfisa in Farnese

Wine, a restaurant, rooms and a spa make Il Podere di Marfisa a tempting place to settle in. In Farnese, in northern Lazio’s Tuscia countryside, the family relais hosts tastings of Terre di Marfisa wines, accompanied by its bread and Eleiva olive oil.

Choose a seated tasting for a gentle introduction, or the vineyard-and-cellar route to spend more time with the landscape behind the wines. The Premium tasting includes four wines; other formats bring food from Osteria Unicorno into the experience. Farnese lies farther from Rome than the Castelli Romani, making this a strong candidate for an overnight escape. Book spa access and restaurant meals alongside your room.

Farnese (Province of Viterbo), about 2 hours’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Wine tastings, countryside accommodation, restaurant and spa.

ilpoderedimarfisa.it

Al Piglio Maison de Charme in Piglio

Six suites with their own entrance, set among olive trees and vineyards, give Al Piglio an intimate, unhurried feel. The estate lies in the hills of the Cesanese del Piglio DOCG, the grape’s historic home, and its guided tasting pours four wines, including its own Cesanese and a Nebbiolo from the family’s estate in Piedmont.

Dinner at the Terra restaurant and time in the wellness area complete the stay. From spring to late summer there’s an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, while in the cooler months the olive grove hosts an outdoor spa with hot tubs and a barrel sauna. Book your suite, dinner and tasting together for a slow weekend in wine country.

Piglio (Province of Frosinone), about 1 hour 10 minutes’ drive from Rome.

Go for: Cesanese tastings, a countryside stay, dining and wellness.

alpiglio.com

Planning a wine tasting trip from Rome

Frascati is the easiest wine town to reach without a car: Trenitalia lists a journey of around 30 minutes from Roma Termini. The vineyards are spread through the surrounding countryside, though, so arrange the final transfer with the estate before setting off. Cori, Arce, Piglio and Farnese are best reached by car or with a driver, and if everyone in your group plans to taste, a driver is the safer choice.

Book tastings in advance and mention your preferred language and any dietary needs. Check what is included: a food pairing is not always a full lunch, and a room does not always include tastings or spa access.

Short on time? You can taste Italian wine without leaving the city. This wine tasting in Rome with six Italian wines takes place in an enoteca near Campo de’ Fiori, where a sommelier pairs sparkling, white, rosé and red wines from across Italy with cured meats and cheeses.

Before you go, our guide to the best Italian wine varieties and producers is a good introduction to the grapes you’ll meet along the way.

Private Countryside Vineyard Tour & Wine Tasting with Pick-Up from Rome A private tour of a Frascati family winery, making wine since 1712, with transport from Rome included. Choose a wine tasting with local specialties or a four-course lunch paired with the estate’s wines.

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Questions about visiting wineries near Rome

Where should I go for a first wine tasting near Rome?

Frascati is a good starting point. De Sanctis combines organic vineyards with guided tastings; Merumalia adds countryside views and overnight options. Santa Benedetta, in nearby Monte Porzio Catone, suits a private visit built around wine, olive oil and lunch.

Can I visit wineries from Rome without a car?

Yes, with transport planned in advance. Take the train to Frascati and arrange a transfer to your chosen estate, or book a private wine tour with transport from Rome.

Which wine estates also offer accommodation?

Cincinnato, Merumalia, Il Podere di Marfisa and Al Piglio combine accommodation with wine experiences, and Cantina del Tufaio has recently opened rooms in its 19th-century farmhouse. De Sanctis lists a vineyard cottage, while Palazzo Tronconi’s B&B is in Arce’s historic centre, separate from the winery.

Are English-language wine tastings available?

Several producers offer them, including Marco Carpineti, Cincinnato and Palazzo Tronconi. Request English for your specific date when booking; at Palazzo Tronconi, the English-language wine tour is priced separately.