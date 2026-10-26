Rome Turns Nordic: Novembre Nordico Returns to the City

From 3 November to 13 December, more than 30 events across the city celebrate the art, music, design and traditions of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

When people think of Rome, the first things that come to mind are history, art and Roman food. Yet for more than a month the city also turns its gaze north: Novembre Nordico returns for its fifth edition with Tracce nordiche a Roma, a festival that brings the culture, art and traditions of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden to the capital.

From 3 November to 13 December, the Nordic embassies, the Circolo Scandinavo and the four Nordic cultural and scientific institutes, the Danish Academy, the Finnish Institute, the Norwegian Institute and the Swedish Institute of Classical Studies, have put together more than 30 events across the city, many of them free.

Music, literature, food, art, design and cinema all have a place in a program built to bring Italian and Nordic cultures closer, through exhibitions, concerts, walks, talks, cooking classes and workshops for children.

Villa Lante, home of the Institutum Romanum Finlandiae

Art, design and history

Two special events open the way before the official start. On 27 October, the Finnish trio FREETA performs a contemporary folk concert at Villa Lante, in collaboration with the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki. On 28 October, the Hessenza showroom hosts RYTSOLA, Meet the Designer, a presentation of the Finnish family company’s interior design collections, including RYTSOLA x MOOMIN, inspired by the famous characters created by Tove Jansson.

The program officially opens at the Danish Academy with 70 anni di vita e arte all’Accademia di Danimarca, a series of exhibitions marking the institute’s 70th anniversary, open on selected dates from 3 to 28 November. It is made up of three shows: Painted in Rome, Photographed in Rome and Danish Design in Rome. On 10, 17 and 24 November, free guided tours (booking required) also reveal the history and architecture of the Academy.

Sweden’s bond with the city runs through Queen Christina, born 400 years ago. On 2, 3 and 5 November, the Archivio di Stato hosts Cristina di Svezia tra storia, arte e libertà, three days of guided tours, workshops and talks linked to the exhibition Come sole frà le stelle. On 11 November the Swedish Institute celebrates the anniversary with an evening of history, Baroque dance and music, and on 15 November visitors can enter the historic halls of the Vatican Apostolic Library to see manuscripts from the Queen’s collection.

Villa Lante on the Janiculum, designed by Giulio Romano and home of the Finnish Institute, also opens its doors on an exceptional basis on 6 and 20 November.

INSPIRATION

The Best Events in November in Rome

Music, dance and performance

For lovers of the performing arts, from 6 to 8 November the Embassy of Norway brings Cirkus Antero to the Mattatoio as part of Romaeuropa Festival, a show by Norwegian performer, juggler and author Frida Odden Brinkmann. On 7 and 8 November, Teatro Vascello hosts How Romantic, by Greek choreographer Katerina Andreou with Carte Blanche, Norway’s national dance company.

Music plays a leading role in this edition. From 10 November to 3 December, the second edition of Organum Multiplum, presented by Villa Lontana, brings contemporary organ music to churches such as Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Santa Cecilia in Trastevere and the Pantheon. On 12 November, the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano hosts the premiere of For Organ and Brass by Swedish composer Ellen Arkbro.

Classical music takes center stage at Villa Lante with two concerts dedicated to Jean Sibelius, marking 125 years since his stay in Italy, and to other twentieth-century composers. Finnish baritone Tommi Hakala performs on 18 November, followed on 23 November by Finnish-Spanish soprano Iris Candelaria.

Literature, gastronomy and traditions

Literature is another key part of the festival. On 17 November, at the Spazio Sette bookshop, Norwegian author Aslak Nore presents L’alleanza di ghiaccio, the third and final chapter of his Falck family saga. The program also includes readings, author meetings and book presentations on Nordic culture and design.

To get a closer look at everyday life in Northern Europe, the festival also offers food events and activities for families. On 17 November, Kimmo Kettunen, chef of the Finnish Embassy, leads a free online cooking class on lihapiirakka, a fried meat-filled pastry and a symbol of Finnish street food. On 26 November, another online workshop teaches how to make Swedish köttbullar, the famous meatballs.

The Christmas atmosphere will not be missing: the Swedish Christmas market at the Church of Sweden in Rome returns on 20, 21 and 28 November, with food specialties and festive decorations.

Christmas market decorations at the Church of Sweden

Discovering Nordic Rome

For those who want to see the city in a different way, the Circolo Scandinavo leads three Nordic walks on 7 and 28 November and 13 December, following the traces left by Scandinavian artists in Rome from the eighteenth century to today.

The festival closes on 13 December with the opening of Borders, the new chapter of the OPENBOX7 exhibition project by the Associazione Amici dell’Aventino, created with the Circolo Scandinavo. The exhibition, which explores the idea of borders as a cause of violence and forced migration, runs until 28 February 2027.

Between art, music, literature and popular traditions, Novembre Nordico invites Romans and visitors alike to look at the city from a different perspective. For more than a month, Rome becomes a meeting point between Italy and Northern Europe.

For more information and the full calendar, visit the official Novembre Nordico program. To discover the other cultural institutes in the city, read our guide to foreign academies and institutes in Rome.

Festival venues