Rome Meets Naples: The Beating Heart of Anima Within The Rome EDITION Experience

Where La Dolce Vita Meets Contemporary Luxury

Today we take you to a place where time seems to slow down, an urban sanctuary where the hectic Via Veneto gives way to the art of “sweet and slow living.” The Rome EDITION is a rediscovery of what a hotel can truly be: an ecosystem of experiences brought to life through events that aim for excellence. We’re referring to jazz-filled Sundays in a lush garden, themed talks and the nuanced notes of The Wine Table experience.

At the heart of this constellation of events sits Anima, a restaurant that is, quite literally, the soul of a project aimed at reconnecting the local and international community with the most genuine spirit of the territory.

Anima restaurant: Where to Eat Well in the Heart of Rome

Anima is divided into two distinct dining rooms, each designed to offer a different atmosphere while perfectly complementing the other. The Blue Room, more intimate and cosy, overlooks the internal garden and welcomes beautiful natural light; it’s ideal for those seeking serenity.

The Blue Room

The Green Room, larger and more convivial, offers a direct view of the open kitchen and houses a precious photography collection portraying the Rome of “La Dolce Vita”, bridging the present with the glorious past of the nearby Via Veneto. In both rooms, the philosophy is one of five-star luxury elegance that invites guests to feel at home.

The Green Room

Inside The Rome EDITION: Iconic Spaces Between Past and Present

Beyond Anima’s gastronomic experience, The Rome EDITION reveals itself as a mosaic of iconic spaces, each with a distinct personality that sparks curiosity. The entire project is housed within a historic building — the former BNL banking building — located on a street parallel to Via Veneto, in the very heart of Rome’s “Dolce Vita” neighbourhood.

Stepping through the magnificent garden that is home to over 400 plants, guests are welcomed into a lobby filled with striking elements: soaring ceilings, generous spaces in elegant tones, and a statement billiard table. Every hotel in the EDITION collection features a unique one; for Rome, marble was chosen as a tribute to the Eternal City’s millennia-long history, with a vibrant orange structure evoking the warm hues of Roman sunsets.

At this green heart of the property, the regular Sunday brunch takes place to the sound of live jazz, while the more occasional “Botanical Alchemy” brings an experimental aperitivo concept to life, drawing on aromatic herbs inspired by the garden itself.

Further in, for those seeking a more intimate atmosphere, the Jade Bar offers a chromatic break from the lobby, focusing on a refined selection of sparkling wines and Martinis in an exceptionally cosy setting. For a more speakeasy-style experience, the Punch Room welcomes guests with warm furnishings and a narrative rooted in the voyages of the East India Company. Here, conviviality prevails: punches are served in large bowls for groups of two to eight, with the “Discovery” drink list paying homage to great explorers and tales of adventure.

Ascending towards the Roman skyline, The Roof offers a breathtaking panorama of the city’s most iconic landmarks, from the Pantheon to the Quirinale, all the way to the Vittoriano. The atmosphere on this rooftop terrace is reminiscent of the Riviera, thanks to the presence of a heated swimming pool, and with a dedicated menu of fresh fish or grilled meats paired with carefully selected drinks.

Finally, the wellness area serves as both a fully equipped space and a natural extension of the design and comfort found throughout the hotel’s rooms. The gym features the newest Technogym equipment, refreshed to ensure the highest standards. At the same time, the treatment rooms are in the process of being opened to offer massages and beauty rituals in an environment refined down to its finest aesthetic detail.

Executive Chef Antonio Gentile

The Anima Team: Excellence in Service

Anima’s identity is also shaped by a young and dynamic team. In the kitchen, Executive Chef Antonio Gentile brings his Neapolitan roots (Ercolano) to blend seamlessly with Roman culinary tradition, creating a gastronomic bridge between tradition and contemporaneity unlike any other.

Additionally, Restaurant Manager Benito Colonna and Sommelier Aires Da Silva guide guests gently out of their comfort zone, encouraging them to discover rare grape varieties and unexpected pairings, turning every service into a deeply memorable experience.

227 km: a Journey Between Rome and Naples

The beating heart of Anima’s culinary offering is the “227 km” tasting menu, named after the exact distance between Rome and Naples. It is a gastronomic journey across six “stops” (i.e. courses) each dedicated to a local excellence that is often overlooked.

“We have unexpected revelations, such as the Provolone from Formia or the celebrated Red Prawn from Terracina — a local alternative of exceptional quality,” explains Mr. Colonna, who accompanies us through the story of Anima.

The journey then moves to the coastline: ultra-fresh fish sourced from Anzio, handled by the Chef with contemporary techniques.

The whole experience is accompanied by a printed menu resembling a road map that allows guests to literally follow the path between the two cities. Additionally, Chef Gentile has created an entirely vegetarian tasting journey conceived as a standalone experience in its own right, not merely an alternative to the “227 km.”

Events at Anima and The Rome EDITION

Anima’s calendar of events is constantly evolving, always giving you a reason to return, whether you’re a guest of The Rome EDITION, a Roman local, or passing through:

Brunch — held every Sunday in the internal garden, with live jazz. Once a month, the event becomes “Brunch and Beats”, extending into a DJ set that carries on into the evening in the Punch Room.

— held every Sunday in the internal garden, with live jazz. Once a month, the event becomes extending into a DJ set that carries on into the evening in the Punch Room. The Wine Table — monthly appointments where Sommelier Aires Da Silva and Chef Antonio Gentile craft a bespoke menu built around a selected winery.

— monthly appointments where Sommelier Aires Da Silva and Chef Antonio Gentile craft a bespoke menu built around a selected winery. Botanical Alchemy — an experimental aperitivo in the garden featuring locally sourced aromatic herbs, with the future ambition of creating a km0 kitchen garden within the hotel itself.

— an experimental aperitivo in the garden featuring locally sourced aromatic herbs, with the future ambition of creating a km0 kitchen garden within the hotel itself. Four-Handed Dinners — collaborative dining events with Michelin-starred chefs, creating one-of-a-kind culinary synergies.

Why Choose Anima at The Rome EDITION

Anima and The Rome EDITION speak to the curious guest, one who seeks an immersive, narrative experience that goes well beyond a simple meal. Romans and local residents particularly appreciate the Sunday brunch atmosphere in the garden and the sunsets from the rooftop terrace, both excellent ways for reconnecting with the city. For international travellers, the charm lies in discovering the most authentic side of Italy: moments of relaxation by the panoramic pool, and the stories of great explorers brought to life through the cocktails of the Punch Room.

There’s only one way to truly understand it: step through that hallway door and let yourself be surprised. We suggest you book your table at Anima and discover Rome’s most genuine face, the one that tastes of real Dolce Vita.