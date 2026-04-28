Solovino Wine Bar in Rome

Let’s open a Natural Wine at Solovino

The choice to drink natural wines has become increasingly popular, thanks to their ethical production and distinctive flavours. When in Rome, one of the best places to explore Europe’s natural wine scene is Solovino.

Located near Metro Cipro, Enoteca Solovino offers a relaxed and welcoming setting to discover natural wines.

“Here you can find simple wines for relaxing, wines for everyday moments, as well as rarer labels that are harder to find,” explains founder Lorenzo Macinanti.

From the moment you walk in, you can feel the atmosphere they’ve created, with both indoor and outdoor seating. More than just a wine bar, Solovino aims to be a fun and approachable space where people can taste, learn, and explore the world of natural wine. Every two months, they host Apri Tutto (meaning “open it all”), an evening where guests can try a variety of wines, with glasses starting from just €2.

About the wine selection

With around 2,500 labels, Solovino’s goal is to help each guest find the perfect bottle by focusing on mood and taste preferences. The menu changes almost daily, so even frequent visitors will always find something new. Wines are divided into categories such as Easy and Fun, Daily Gems, and Natural Unicorns.

The selection spans across Europe, with a strong focus on Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Austria, and Slovenia.

Snacks and dishes

Their food menu follows the same sustainable philosophy, with carefully selected ingredients. Options range from simple snacks such as fries, taralli and olives to bruschette, tramezzini and dishes like artichoke lasagna and eggplant parmigiana.

The bistro is open for lunch from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, while aperitivo and dinner are served from 6.00pm to 11.00pm.

Why natural?

For Lorenzo, the decision to focus exclusively on natural wines is rooted in ethics and authenticity. “Natural wine is made by artisans in small quantities, it’s different from industrial production,” he explains.

This philosophy extends beyond wine: everything at Solovino, from the bread to the aperitivo offerings, is sourced with the same attention to natural and ethical production. All products come from organic and biodynamic agriculture, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and respect for the land.

Lorenzo’s picks

If Lorenzo had to recommend something, he would suggest trying standout reds like a Syrah or a Jura wine.