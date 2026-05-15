Ruby Giulia Hotel: Rome’s retro rooftop for sunsets, spritz and music

A rooftop terrace with 1970s flair and spy story vibes

Outdoor aperitivo season has officially arrived, and Rome is certainly ready for it. Ruby Giulia Hotel now joins the list of panoramic rooftops not to miss this season and beyond.

Opened in November 2025, the German-designed hotel invites guests and visitors up to its seventh-floor panoramic terrace to watch the sunset over the rooftops of Rome’s historic center. All of this is wrapped in a very specific concept: the 1970s and the world of espionage.

The choice is far from random. The building that now houses the hotel and rooftop was once part of the Ministry of the Interior, specifically the intelligence services department. And there lies the “mystery” behind the design choices, especially those defining the sixth-floor bar.

Here you’ll find a lively, convivial space with a distinctive, almost theatrical feel, complete with investigation maps, wigs and outfits worthy of true Roman Sherlock Holmes: the whole setting feels straight out of a film.

There is also a more discreet, intimate panoramic terrace, perfect for those looking for a quieter atmosphere without giving up views over the city.

The indoor bar is ideal for a coffee break, with coffee priced at €2, or for settling into one of the sofas with a book. In the late afternoon, from 4pm to 7pm, guests can also enjoy a special drinks and snacks formula.

Retro spirit and Spritzes for every taste

The real highlight is the hotel’s seventh-floor rooftop terrace.

Where agents once scanned the horizon, guests can now raise a glass beneath elegant parasols on a terrace suspended above the Roman skyline. Stretching out over the surrounding buildings, it offers unobstructed views of the prestigious rooftops nearby, the Vittoriano and, further in the distance, the dome of St. Peter’s.

Velvet seating in ombré tones, geometric prints, chrome details and even lemon-yellow loungers and tomato-red chairs create an intimate, cinematic atmosphere.

The star of the show is, of course, the Spritz, reimagined here in a full palette of variations, from the classic Aperol and Campari to more refined creations. Alongside the timeless Hugo Spritz with elderflower, more contemporary and eye-catching combinations stand out, such as the Violet Spritz, elegant and lightly floral, or the Bergamot Rose Spritz, where citrus notes meet delicate rosy nuances. For those looking for something more exotic, the Colada Spritz brings tropical hints to the glass, while the Passion Fruit Spritz plays on intense, seductive contrasts. Fresher and more aromatic, the Cucumber Spritz with white vermouth and ginger beer is ideal for warmer evenings.

Everything is accompanied by an informal yet well-curated food offering, with bruschette, salads, sharing boards, pinsa and classic desserts for an experience that feels relaxed yet refined.

INSPIRATION

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Events and music throughout the day

The bar also stands out for its multifaceted spirit: not just aperitivo, but a true entertainment hub hosting regular DJ sets, live events and cooking classes, turning every visit into a moment of fun. Its lively calendar makes Ruby a versatile space, perfect for both an informal evening and a special occasion.

And speaking of events, music here is not just a backdrop, but an integral part of the identity of Ruby properties. Guests can even rent one of the electric guitars available or tune in to Ruby Radio to connect with the rhythm of the city.

Wrapped in retro elegance, the penthouse bar is accessible 24 hours a day for hotel guests and from 6pm to 11pm for external visitors. One practical note to keep the evening running smoothly: the bar is cashless, so cash payments are not accepted.

At Ruby Giulia Hotel, breakfast also follows the rhythm of the city, turning a daily ritual into a convivial and well-curated experience. In the indoor dining room, among local and international influences, guests can enjoy baked goods such as Roscioli bread, fresh fruit, omelettes and pancakes. The buffet costs €22 and is available Monday to Friday from 6:30am to 10:30am, and from 7am to 11am on weekends and public holidays.

A strategic location

Ruby Giulia is located on the edge of the Monti district, a ten-minute walk from Termini Station and just steps from some of Rome’s most iconic landmarks. The Trevi Fountain and Roman Forum are only a fifteen-minute walk away, while the Colosseum and the Pantheon can be reached in twenty minutes.

From Ruby Hotel, it is easy to feel fully immersed in the city’s urban fabric without being overwhelmed by it. The ideal plan? Spend some time shopping on Via Nazionale or visit an exhibition at the nearby Palazzo delle Esposizioni, before ending the day with a Spritz and some good music.