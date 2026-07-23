A’Mano – Bar & Dining

A cocktail bar and Italian tapas in Rome’s historic centre

In the historic centre of Rome, a short walk from the Pantheon and Piazza Navona, there’s an elegant yet easy-going hideaway. Its name is A’Mano: a place for a cocktail, an aperitivo with tapas, or a relaxed dinner.

A’Mano sits inside Dimora Coppelle, a boutique hotel from the BZAR Hotels group, housed in a striking Renaissance building that welcomes guests through an imposing sixteenth-century arched portal. History is in the air from the moment you step in: the palazzo was once the residence of Pope Urban VII.

Aperitivo and signature cocktails near the Pantheon

Whether you’re after a well-earned break at the end of a long day, a romantic toast for two or an evening with friends in the heart of Rome, A’Mano adapts to the occasion. It’s the kind of place made for stepping out of the city’s rhythm for a couple of hours.

The drinks list is wide and full of character. Signature cocktails, carefully made and named after Italian icons of music, film and art, sit alongside selected regional wines. Try the Caravaggio, an intense, powerful punch as singular as the work of the great seventeenth-century painter, or the Sophia, as striking and distinctive as the actress who inspired it.

Alongside the drinks comes a wide range of Italian tapas, made to be tasted and shared around the table. The dishes are built in dialogue with the bar list, for a dinner that’s lighter and more sociable than the usual sit-down affair.

Italian tapas and dinner made for sharing

Open from 6pm, A’Mano turns dinner into something more dynamic, built on the quick, easy rhythm of tasting and sharing.

The menu moves lightly through traditional flavours reworked in a contemporary key. In the evening the focus is on local-inspired dishes, like the handmade garganelli with Italian roasted peppers and Calabrian liquorice, or the Maremmana beef rump with brown jus, potatoes and tonka bean. To finish, the Vignola IGP cherries with chocolate, thyme and vanilla are worth saving room for.

A’Mano is a place designed to be lingered in: time slows down, conversations stretch out, and every sip and every bite becomes part of the evening, wrapped in the atmosphere of one of Rome’s most historic corners.