From Wine Bars to Rooftops: The Best Bars in Esquilino

Where to Drink in Esquilino, from Piazza Vittorio to Via Machiavelli

Esquilino’s bar scene has grown a lot in recent years. Around Piazza Vittorio and along Via Machiavelli you’ll find natural wine bars with a local crowd, historic enoteche, cocktail bars in unexpected spaces and a rooftop with views over the city.

Most of them are a short walk from Termini, and prices are generally friendlier than in the historic center. These are the places worth knowing, whether you’re after a morning coffee, an aperitivo or a late-night Negroni.

Callimaco

Via Machiavelli, 21

Open Mon-Thu 8.30am-midnight; Fri 8.30am-2am; Sat 6pm-2am; Sun 6pm-midnight

instagram.com/callimaco_

Callimaco, on Via Niccolò Machiavelli in Esquilino, is a laid-back neighborhood wine bar with a very local crowd, perfect for an unfussy glass of wine. The selection leans toward small, artisanal labels (often natural), paired with simple bites, making it ideal for an easy aperitivo or a night that stretches on. A straightforward, well-curated spot to keep on your list when you want to drink well in the area.

Enoteca Angelini

Via del Viminale, 62

Open Mon-Sat 11am-2pm, 4.30pm-9.30pm

instagram.com/enotecaangelini/

A fourth-generation wine bar, Angelini offers the classic, timeless enoteca experience in Italy. Wine is stacked to the ceiling. Tables sized only to fit a couple of glasses and some taralli. A relaxed atmosphere, made for the 5pm aperitivo. Inexorably nostalgic and affordable, it’s easy to see why it’s an obligatory stop on the way to the opera house nearby. The staff are incredibly friendly, and will doubtless help you find the perfect glass.

Horti Magici

Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, inside the Giardini Nicola Calipari

Open daily 9.30am-midnight

instagram.com/hortimagici/

Tucked inside the gardens of Piazza Vittorio, Horti Magici is a café and bistro set in a small Liberty-style casina that was once the gardener’s shed. It’s run by the team behind The Gatsby Café across the street and stays open from breakfast to after dinner: coffee and pastries in the morning, proper dishes at lunch, then aperitivo with natural wines and cocktails at tables among the trees. In the evening, the program of DJ sets and events keeps the park lively.

Machiavelli 64

Via Machiavelli, 64

Open Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-midnight; closed Sundays

machiavelli64.com/

Machiavelli 64 is a bit of everything. A bubbly, open space, the wine bar is seriously dedicated to its craft, and even offers full-on private tastings and underground “meetings in the cellar” for those who want an introduction to wine, culture, and Italy. No bar is complete without its snacks, and Machiavelli 64 changes its menu every month, to capture the beauty of seasonal ingredients and ever-expanding creativity. Everything here is a conversation; the gathering of friends, the relationship between wine and food, and even the kitchen is open, so everyone can feel at home.

Masa Rooftop

Via di S. Maria Maggiore, 143

Open daily 12pm-11pm

masarooftop.it/

Perched on the rooftop of Hotel Major, Masa Rooftop reinvents the classic Italian aperitivo with a refined Middle Eastern twist. Guided by the spirit of conviviality, Masa invites guests on a culinary journey through an elegant selection of small plates crafted by the chef. Whether you’re planning a romantic evening with panoramic views of Rome or looking to enjoy a night of sophisticated Oriental-inspired finger food and cocktails, Masa is the perfect destination for a truly memorable experience.

Materia Café

Via Andrea Provana, 7

Open Tue-Fri 8am-midnight; Sat-Sun 9am-midnight; Mon 8am-4pm

materiacafe.com/

Materia Café, located near Basilica di Santa Croce, has a laid-back bohemian atmosphere. This café has a menu of healthy food options, such as avocado toast, a rice-based protein bowl, and many types of filling salads. Materia Café also offers a selection of teas and fresh-squeezed juices.

Quartino Enoteca

P.za Vittorio Emanuele II, 103

Open Mon-Sat 10am-1am; closed Sundays

quartino.eu

Just across from Piazza Vittorio, Quartino Enoteca is an elegant and welcoming wine bar. Shelves stacked high with bottles give the impression of a curated archive, walls lined with around 2,000 Italian and French wine labels. Alongside its impressive wine selection, Quartino offers a thoughtfully crafted menu of Italian classics, with a few international flavors and fusion dishes. With so many bottles and dishes to choose from, you should definitely ask their knowledgeable staff, who are always ready to help you find the perfect pairing.

Salotto Caronte

Via Machiavelli, 23

Open daily 6pm-2am

instagram.com/salottocaronte/

A bohemian bar in an industrial loft, Salotto Caronte is all dim lights and urban feel. Dripping in style, it’s the perfect choice for a glamorous steak night or a late-night snack with your cocktails. The menu feels modern, the beverages like they come with a little drama. Prepare to take your time, drinking in the artsy atmosphere and a flawlessly crafted Negroni.

The Gatsby Café

P.za Vittorio Emanuele II, 106

Open Sun-Wed 8am-midnight; Thu 8am-1am; Fri-Sat 8am-2am

gatsbycafe.it/

The Gatsby Café is an intimate cafe and bar themed after F. Scott Fitzgerald’s titular novel, with decadent and playful 1920s style wallpaper and decor. This is a beautiful place to stop for a coffee or cocktail, especially in the evening when it turns into a jazz bar. The Gatsby Café is located across the street from Piazza Vittorio.

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