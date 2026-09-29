Where to Eat in Esquilino, Rome’s Most Multicultural Neighborhood

From Roman Trattorias to Chinese Hot Pot: The Best Places to Eat in Esquilino

Esquilino is one of the most multicultural neighborhoods in Rome, and its food scene shows it. Around Piazza Vittorio, century-old trattorias and historic pastry shops sit a few doors away from Chinese hot pot, Indian kitchens and new-wave bakeries and pizzerias. Prices are generally lower than in the historic center, and it’s all a short walk from Termini. These are the places worth knowing, from Roman classics to the neighborhood’s newer openings.

Ardecore

Via Buonarroti, 32

Open Tue-Sun 6pm-11pm; closed Mondays

ardecore.it

Ardecore brings Irpinia, the inland area of Campania around Avellino, to Esquilino. Pizza chef Alessandro Zirpolo makes contemporary Neapolitan-style pizza, and the menu leans into Campanian classics: montanarine and other fried starters, pasta e patate, genovese. The wine list focuses on Irpinian producers. It’s much bigger inside than it looks from the street, but book ahead anyway. Ardecore was named among the Pizzerie Eccellenti in 50 Top Pizza Italia 2025.

Bottega Trattoria De Santis

Via di S. Croce in Gerusalemme, 15/A

Open Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 7.30pm-11pm; Sun 12.30pm-3pm

bottegatrattoriadesantis.it

A super local restaurant that combines thoughtful food with affordable prices. De Santis has a small menu, and you get the sense it’s been carefully selected to include the Roman classics, but save room for special ingredients and ideas to surprise seasoned locals. They’re not afraid to use the most rustic local ingredients, like Roman tripe and veal tongue, but neither do they shy away from the refined, in their tuna tartare, black truffles, and cornbread-coated anchovies.

Casadante

Piazza Dante, 8

Open Sun-Thu 8am-midnight; Fri-Sat 8am-1am

instagram.com/casadanteroma/

Casadante is a spacious, open-concept restaurant. It has a trendy, intellectual vibe, and delicious food to match. The cuisine is primarily classic Roman, but the menu also features a selection of DOP hamburgers, plus an alluring wine list. Casadante is located off Piazza Dante.

De Zhuang Hot Pot

Via di San Vito, 15/16

Open daily 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-11pm

instagram.com/dezhuang_hotpot_italy/

At De Zhuang Restaurant, an exciting variety of menus awaits, each dedicated to the unique experience of Chinese Fondue or hot pot style dining. Imagine each table adorned with a central, steaming metal cauldron, inviting guests to partake in the interactive joy of cooking their own meals, picking and mixing different tastes.

Forno Conti

Via Giusti, 18

Open Mon-Fri 8.30am-7pm; Sat 9am-3.30pm; closed Sundays

instagram.com/fornoconti.roma/

Forno Conti is a bakery (and more) in the heart of Esquilino. With its minimalist, Nordic-inspired vibe, it offers a mix of international, Italian, Scandinavian, and French recipes. From Venetian buns and cardamom rolls to croissants, pain au chocolat, and a wide variety of breads, there’s something for everyone. Lunchtime features tasty savory pastries, quiches, and pizza, all paired with specialty coffee from Aliena, the renowned roastery born in Montesacro.

Forno Roscioli Esquilino

Via Buonarroti, 46/48

Open Mon-Sat 7.30am-8pm; closed Sundays

fornoroscioliesquilino.it

Not to be confused with the Roscioli bakery near Campo de’ Fiori, this forno a few steps from Piazza Vittorio was opened by Pietro Roscioli in 1986 and is now run by the third generation of the family. Come for the bread, the pizza bianca and the small pizzette rosse the neighborhood is fond of, or for pizza alla pala and the hot dishes at lunch. It still keeps up the old tradition of a second daily bake, so there’s fresh bread well into the afternoon.

Gelateria Fassi

Via Principe Eugenio, 65

Open Mon-Thu 12pm-10pm; Fri-Sat 12pm-midnight; Sun 10am-10pm

gelateriafassi.com

What is a neighborhood without a go-to gelato place? This gelateria, open since 1880, has been a staple for many either visiting or living in Rome. The gelato is well worth the trip to Esquilino. Unlike many gelaterias, Palazzo del Freddo has plenty of seating for everyone.

Hang Zhou da Sonia

Via Principe Eugenio, 82

Open Tue-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 7pm-11pm; Mon 7pm-11pm

instagram.com/soniahangzhou/

There is no better place for this unique Chinese dining restaurant than in Esquilino itself, as the neighborhood is often nicknamed the “Chinatown” of Rome with its abundance of diversity. Look no further than Hang Zhou da Sonia to get your Asian food fix, as their extensive menu is enough to satisfy any palate. Sample their dumplings to start, followed by their raved-about Sichuan-style spicy chicken.

Krishna13

Via Foscolo, 13

Open daily 11.30am-3.30pm, 7pm-11.30pm

ristoranteindianoaroma.it

With Esquilino being one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Rome, it comes as no surprise that one of the best Indian restaurants in the city, Krishna13, is situated right next to Piazza Vittorio Emanuele. This is the perfect spot if you are craving a break from pasta, pizza, and other carbs: indulge in their wide selection of Northern and Southern Indian meat, fish, and vegetarian dishes in a warm and inviting environment.

La Pecora Pazza

Via Statilia, 35

Open Mon-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-11.30pm; Sat-Sun 6.30pm-11.30pm

A family-run trattoria, La Pecora Pazza (The Crazy Sheep) feels like eating at your parents’ house. If your parents were Calabrian, of course. While there’s barely a menu in Rome that doesn’t have Carbonara and Amatriciana, the more southern region’s influence comes through in the n’duja (spicy Calabrian sausage), spicy gnocchi, and provola cheese. Fair prices, and everything’s homemade, which explains why the eggplant meatballs taste so incredible.

Marco G’s Osteria

Via Statilia, 12

Open Thu-Sun 12pm-11pm; Mon and Wed 5.30pm-11pm; closed Tuesdays

marcog.it

Marco G’s is the restaurant you think doesn’t exist in Rome anymore. Small and welcoming, packed with locals until the late hours of the evening, dishing out Roman pasta and pinse (a thick, almost focaccia-like, Roman-style pizza) with warmth and authenticity. It’s the kind of place where you hesitate, just a little, before telling others about it; but then you think, it would be selfish not to share.

Mercato Centrale

Roma Termini, Via Giovanni Giolitti, 36

Open Sun-Thu 7.30am-11pm; Fri-Sat 7.30am-midnight

mercatocentrale.it

Present in Florence, Rome, Turin, and Milan, Mercato Centrale is an expansive collection of gourmet restaurants and cafés, a foodie’s paradise. They call themselves a workshop, and those making the food the artisans. Whatever you’re after (Italian truffles, Argentinian empanadas, Chinese dumplings, Neapolitan sfogliatelle pastries, trapizzino, a smashburger, or simply a gelato and a glass of wine), you’ll find it at Mercato Centrale.

Pasticceria Regoli

Via dello Statuto, 60

Open Wed-Mon 7am-7pm

Even if you do not have a sweet tooth, stopping by Regoli for a pastry is an absolute must. This pasticceria is famous for its maritozzi, a Roman pastry filled to the brim with whipped cream. Other delights include a custard-filled shortbread dotted with fresh strawberries, or the fagottine, “little bundles” of ricotta.

Trattoria da Danilo

Via Petrarca, 13

Open Tue-Sat 1pm-3pm, 8pm-11pm; Mon 8pm-11pm; closed Sundays

A few streets from Piazza Vittorio, this small family trattoria is run by Danilo Valente, with his mother Lina behind the stove. The menu sticks to the Roman classics, and two dishes bring most people here: the carbonara, often named among the best in the city, and the cacio e pepe, tossed at the table inside a wheel of pecorino. Book ahead, especially for dinner, and be on time: service starts right on the hour.

Trattoria Monti

Via di San Vito, 13

Open Tue-Sat 12.45pm-2.30pm, 8pm-10.30pm; Sun 12.45pm-2.30pm; closed Mondays

Come indulge in this sophisticated Italian restaurant owned by two Italian brothers. Highly recommended by locals, the eatery’s best-loved recipes are its egg-yolk tortello and truffle dishes. The traditional and authentic feel and taste of the restaurant will have you come back repeatedly. Make sure to book a table in advance as seating is limited.

Trattoria Morgana

Via Mecenate, 19-21

Open 12.30pm-2.45pm, 7pm-10.30pm; closed Wednesdays and Thursday lunch

trattoriamorgana.superbexperience.com/

A great place to get a taste of many rustic Roman specialties, such as trippa, coratella, and pajata to name a few. Perfect for family style dining to try multiple different dishes. The seafood pasta is quite a popular choice on the menu. And despite their offal offerings mentioned above, there are surprisingly great options for veggie eaters as well.

Trattoria Vecchia Roma

Via Ferruccio, 12/B-C

Open Mon-Sat 12.30pm-3pm, 7pm-11pm; closed Sundays

instagram.com/trattoria_vecchia_roma/

This isn’t just a restaurant: it’s an establishment. Started in 1916, Trattoria Vecchia Roma serves locals with very classic Roman dishes. The familiar carbonara, cacio e pepe and amatriciana are all features, but so are those less familiar to tourists: coda alla vaccinara (oxtail), rigatoni con la pajata (pasta with small intestines). Their porchetta (slow-roasted pork) should not be missed.

Like this? Now read:

What to see at Esquilino Neighbourhood

Where to Drink in Esquilino: Best Bars and Winebars

Love having Esquilino mapped out?

Get the full Rome Google Maps Guide: every neighbourhood, sight and local gem in one map on your phone