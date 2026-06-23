L’Angelo e la Luna: Summer Performances at Castel Sant’Angelo

Contemporary circus, dance, theatre and music return to Castel Sant’Angelo from July 2 to October 4, 2026

One of Rome’s most atmospheric summer cultural events returns to Castel Sant’Angelo with a new edition of L’Angelo e la Luna, the evening festival curated by Anna Selvi and promoted by the Istituto Pantheon e Castel Sant’Angelo – Direzione Musei nazionali della città di Roma.

From July 2 to October 4, 2026, the historic fortress will host a rich programme of 15 performances and 41 repeats, bringing together Italian and international artists across contemporary circus, dance, theatre, performance and live music. The festival will unfold through the many evocative spaces of Castel Sant’Angelo, transforming its courtyards, halls, bastions and terraces into open-air stages after dark.

The 2026 edition opens on July 2 with a concert by Baba Yaga, one of the most interesting emerging names on the international music scene. The band will present its latest album, Grenzenlos, with an energetic and virtuoso sound that blends Balkan rhythms, klezmer melodies, swing and gypsy jazz.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL PROGRAM

Dance performances

Dance will play a central role in this year’s programme. On July 16 at 9pm, the Courtyard of Alexander VI will host Cuor di Coniglio, a dance performance for adults and children aged 6 and up. Conceived as a modern fairy tale, the show explores fragility, courage and the importance of self-acceptance.

On July 23 at 9pm, Segni. Excursus will bring together contemporary music and dance in a performance curated by Michelangelo Lupone and Ricky Bonavita, also taking place in the Courtyard of Alexander VI.

On August 5 and 6, audiences can experience Promenade, an itinerant dance and theatre performance for adults and children aged 8 and up, with two performances each evening at 7pm and 9.45pm. Also on August 5 at 8.30pm, the Courtyard of Alexander VI will host Partita, created and performed by Ambra Senatore and Jonathan Kingsley Seilman, where dance and music interact in a continuous dialogue.

On September 2, with performances at 7pm and 9.30pm, dancers and choreographers Riva & Repele will present an evening of dance and music in the Courtyard of Alexander VI.

Contemporary circus at Castel Sant’Angelo

One of the highlights of the festival will be Il Castello degli Angeli ostinati, a site-specific itinerant circus performance created by circus playwright Giacomo Costantini.

Taking place on July 28, 29 and 30, and August 1 and 2, with performances at 7.30pm and 9.30pm, the show will lead audiences through a double route inside Castel Sant’Angelo, moving across the Courtyard of the Theatre, the Sala Paolina, the Courtyard of the Angel, the Library and the panoramic terrace.

Music

Music will also feature in the programme with two special events. On August 12 at 9pm, 100 Miles. The Journey Continues will present a project of original compositions inspired by the artistic vision and innovative spirit of Miles Davis.

On August 26, with performances at 7pm and 9.30pm in the beautiful Sala Paolina, Gennaro Lauro will perform Mondo.

Theatre and performance

The theatre programme opens on July 10 at 9pm with L’anima del mondo per Adriano imperatore, nostro contemporaneo, staged in the Courtyard of Alexander VI.

On September 9 at 9pm, the Bastion of San Matteo will host Every Brilliant Thing, winner of the 2022 Franco Enriquez National Award.

On September 16, with performances at 7pm and 9.30pm, AeReA will take over the Courtyard of Alexander VI with a performance centred on the symbolic and spectacular art of flag-waving.

On September 23, the programme features a double bill: Io, a cult theatre piece created in 1998 by artists later awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Biennale, and Pitecus, a sharp and surreal portrait of a chaotic microcosm of characters.

The festival closes on October 4 at 9pm with Francesco, l’angelo degli ultimi, a moving recital in the Courtyard of Alexander VI dedicated to the life and stories of one of the most beloved saints.

Info and tickets

Admission to the performances is subject to availability and is included in the museum ticket by selecting the “museum + performance” option at the time of purchase.

Tickets can be purchased through the Musei Italiani App, online via CoopCulture, or directly at the Castel Sant’Angelo ticket office.