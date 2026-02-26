Italy and Africa Come Together in Rome for four days of Business and Sustainable Development

Rome is set to host one of the most important networking events between Italy and the African continent this spring, as the 9th edition of the Italy Africa Business Week (IABW) takes over the city from 3 to 6 March 2026.

Organised by Le Réseau Association in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), and the International Organisation for Migration, the event brings together business leaders, institutional representatives, investors and civil society figures for four days of conversation, strategy and deal-making.

This year’s theme – Partnership for Sustainable Development – reflects the event’s broader ambition: to build bridges between Italy and Africa grounded not just in commerce, but in shared futures. The programme is framed around both the UN’s 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, signalling that this is a forum thinking well beyond the short term.

What’s happening and where?

For the wide public, the week kicks off with an official opening ceremony on Wednesday, 4 March at the Farnesina – one of Rome’s most iconic buildings. Delegations are expected to travel from across the African continent (Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon and several others) alongside Italian businesses and operators exploring new industrial, commercial and investment partnerships. Journalists are invited to attend this event by registering at the Farnesina’s website.

The following two days (5 and 6 March) will be open to anyone wishing to attend upon registration and will shift to the Villa Aurelia Conference Centre (just nearby Gregorio VII and Prati area). The programme features round tables, thematic workshops and B2B meetings which will dig into some of the most pressing areas of our time: the green economy, digital transformation, infrastructure, agribusiness, sustainable mobility and training.

There will also be dedicated time to explore the role of diaspora communities, African female leadership, and financial instruments for internationalisation – conversations that aim to touch on identity, equity and belonging.

Why it matters for Rome

Events like IABW are a reminder of Rome’s enduring role not just as a city of monuments and global tourism, but as the beating heart of international diplomacy and economic exchange. For anyone interested in global development, Africa’s growing economic landscape, or simply the kind of high-level conversations that shape policy and business across two continents, this is a rare opportunity to be of the conversation.

Registration for the 5 and 6 March sessions is open through the official website at iabw.eu