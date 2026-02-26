The Best Concerts in Rome in 2026

Rome’s 2026 concert calendar is already shaping up to be a big one. From arena and stadium headliners to standout festival dates at Rock in Roma and Roma Summer Fest, the city will welcome some of the most exciting names in Italian and international music. Here’s our selection of the best concerts in Rome in 2026, with key dates, venues, and a quick guide to each live show.

Apparat

April 16, 2026

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Apparat’s new album, “A Hum Of Maybe,” will be released next year and will be presented live at the beginning of 2026! Sascha is excited to finally return to the stage with his incredible band and perform these new tracks for his fans ahead of the album’s release.

Tommaso Paradiso

April 18 & 19, 2026

Palazzo dello Sport

Tommaso Paradiso returns to Rome with his long-awaited Palasport 2026 tour, bringing his unmistakable mix of Italian songwriting, nostalgic melodies, and modern pop production back to one of the city’s biggest indoor stages. Expect a setlist packed with fan favorites and singalong moments.

Beth Hart

May 4, 2026

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Beth Hart comes to Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, bringing “You Still Got Me,” her latest studio album, featuring guest appearances by Eric Gales and Slash. Famous for her powerhouse live shows, she continues her unstoppable rise on stages around the world.

Spring Attitude Festival

May 29-30, 2026

La Nuvola

Spring Attitude Festival returns to Rome with two days of forward-thinking electronic music and live performances, transforming La Nuvola (EUR) into one of the city’s most exciting dance floors. The lineup mixes international club culture with standout Italian talent, with names already announced such as Nu Genea (live band), okgiorgio, Parisi, Tony Pitony, YĪN YĪN, plus DJ sets from Palms Trax and Ben Sterling. Expect a smooth flow of live sets and DJ sets from late afternoon into the night, in one of Rome’s most iconic contemporary venues.

Cesare Cremonini

June 6 & 7, 2026

Circo Massimo

Cesare Cremonini is set to light up Circo Massimo with two major dates of his 2026 live tour. One of Italy’s most beloved performers, he is known for turning big venues into emotional, cinematic shows that blend pop anthems, elegant songwriting, and spectacular staging.

The Offspring

June 9, 2026

Ippodromo delle Capannelle (Rock in Roma)

Punk rock legends The Offspring are back at Rock in Roma for a high-energy night at Capannelle. Expect a fast, loud, nostalgia-fueled set packed with the band’s biggest anthems and mosh-ready classics.

Achille Lauro

June 10, 2026

Stadio Olimpico

Achille Lauro brings his stadium tour to Rome for a show that promises style, theatricality, and a bold visual identity. Constantly reinventing his sound and image, Lauro remains one of the most unpredictable and compelling names in Italian live music.

Ligabue

June 12, 2026

Stadio Olimpico

Ligabue returns to Rome with a major stadium date, bringing his iconic rock sound and generations of hits to Stadio Olimpico. A cornerstone of Italian rock, his live shows are always a powerful mix of energy, storytelling, and crowd-pleasing classics.

Eros Ramazzotti

June 16, 2026

Stadio Olimpico

Eros Ramazzotti returns to Rome with his world tour, bringing one of Italy’s most internationally recognized voices back to Stadio Olimpico. With a career spanning decades and a catalog of timeless hits, this is set to be one of the biggest singalong nights of the Roman summer.

Negramaro

June 20, 2026

Ippodromo delle Capannelle (Rock in Roma)

Negramaro return to Rome with a summer festival date that celebrates one of Italy’s most loved bands. Known for their emotional songwriting and powerful live shows, they continue to deliver performances that connect deeply with multi-generational audiences.

Max Pezzali

June 23 & 24, 2026

Stadio Olimpico

Max Pezzali brings his celebratory stadium tour to Rome with two dates dedicated to the songs that defined entire generations. Expect a feel-good, nostalgia-charged live show filled with iconic 883 and Pezzali classics.

Tiziano Ferro

June 27 & 28, 2026

Stadio Olimpico

Tiziano Ferro returns to Rome for two major stadium nights at the Olimpico, bringing his powerful voice, emotional songwriting, and polished live production back to the capital. His shows are known for balancing intimacy and spectacle on a grand scale.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

June 29, 2026

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals arrive in Rome for a Roma Summer Fest date at the Cavea, bringing their rich blend of rock, blues, soul, folk, and reggae. With decades of music and a deeply expressive live style, Harper remains a must-see artist on stage.

John Legend

July 2, 2026

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)

John Legend returns to Rome with a special show featuring intimate versions of his greatest hits, alongside stories and reflections from his career. The Grammy-winning artist brings elegance, soul, and world-class musicianship to the Cavea.

Ultimo

July 4, 2026

Tor Vergata

Ultimo’s Rome date is set to be one of the defining live events of the year, with a massive outdoor show planned at Tor Vergata. Known for his deep connection with fans and huge productions, Ultimo continues to turn concerts into generation-wide moments.

Pat Metheny

July 5, 2026

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)

Pat Metheny brings his unmistakable jazz vision to Roma Summer Fest for a summer night in the Cavea. A true legend of contemporary music, Metheny is celebrated for his lyrical guitar work, genre-crossing compositions, and deeply expressive live performances.

Mumford & Sons

July 7, 2026

Ippodromo delle Capannelle (Rock in Roma)

Mumford & Sons return to Rome with a highly anticipated summer date at Rock in Roma. Their live shows combine folk-rock intensity, soaring choruses, and a festival-ready energy that makes them one of the most exciting international acts on the bill.

OneRepublic

July 12, 2026

Ippodromo delle Capannelle (Rock in Roma)

OneRepublic head to Rock in Roma bringing their string of global pop hits back to the capital. Led by Ryan Tedder, the band is known for polished live performances, massive choruses, and a setlist full of crowd favorites.

Marilyn Manson

July 14, 2026

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)

Marilyn Manson returns to Rome with a highly anticipated summer date, bringing the dark theatrical intensity that made him one of the most iconic figures in international rock. Expect a visually striking and high-impact live show.

BLUVERTIGO

July 18, 2026

Ippodromo delle Capannelle (Rock in Roma)

Bluvertigo join the Rock in Roma lineup with a summer date that marks the return of one of Italy’s most eclectic and influential bands. Known for their experimental edge and unmistakable identity, their set is set to be one of the most interesting Italian shows of the season.

Jacob Collier

July 18, 2026

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)

Jacob Collier brings his genre-defying live universe to Rome for a Roma Summer Fest date at the Cavea. One of the most inventive musicians of his generation, Collier transforms concerts into joyful and unpredictable experiences that blend pop, jazz, harmony, and improvisation.

Gregory Porter

July 25, 2026

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)

Gregory Porter returns to Rome for a Roma Summer Fest evening in the Cavea, bringing his warm baritone voice and refined blend of jazz, soul, and gospel influences. Expect an elegant and emotionally rich performance from one of contemporary jazz’s defining vocalists.

Jovanotti

September 12 & 13, 2026

Circo Massimo

Jovanotti returns to Rome with a large-scale summer show at Circo Massimo, transforming one of the city’s most iconic venues into a celebration of music, rhythm, and collective energy. Few Italian artists can match his ability to turn a concert into a full immersive party.