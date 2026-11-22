Amazing Wonders: the Immersive Art Exhibition at Rome’s Forte Trionfale

From 20 November 2026 to 30 April 2027, an old military fortress hosts Italy’s largest art and technology show: 30 immersive installations between light, sound and artificial intelligence.

Imagine walking in an old fortress in Rome, being met by thick fog inside, dodging laser sensors and being caught in a tornado. Luckily, there will also be lights guiding your way.

We took the short drive from Rome’s city center to Forte Trionfale to see the venue, once a military fortress, now filled with a creative play between light, sounds, kinetics, reactive systems and artificial intelligence.

This is the first time the exhibition «Amazing Wonders» opens in Rome, inspired by major global hubs and gathering some of the most renowned artists in the field of digital and immersive art.

The diverse range of research projects brought together here reflects an international landscape in which art, science and technology are reshaping the forms of aesthetic experience.



says the curator of the exhibition, Federica Futura Patti.

Andrea Prince, also known as «Laserman», is one of the Italian artists, and is behind seven of the installations in the exhibition.

We are the artists of tomorrow and we communicate in a different way because we are living in a time with technology. It’s our language.



Prince says.

Sculptures that come to life

When we entered the fortress, it quickly became clear we weren’t there just to observe the art, but also to immerse ourselves in it.

We walked through 30 installations, carefully curated by Federica Futura Patti, exploring the relationship between the natural and the artificial. During the adventure we dodged laser sensors, fought our way through a tornado, walked through a changing scenery and got lost in the fog.

Among the many installations that amazed us was the interactive kinetic sculpture «Capture/Resemble (Extended)» by Andreas Lutz. When standing in front of the sculpture, it captured our facial features and transformed them into abstract movements.

In the encounter with the installation named «Particles» by Andrea Prince for Genera Studio, we used our voice, talking into a microphone, making lamps change colors and movement.

After using ourselves to bring sculptures to life, we were relieved when the installation «The Awakening» by Donato Piccolo, a robot resembling a big spider, didn’t wake up.

Light as inspiration

Luckily we didn’t have to understand the technology behind the installations. The exhibition is rather designed to make us question what is real and what is illusion. A timely question in our increasingly AI-driven world.

«Technology is fantastic, and using it mindfully can help humans develop, but using it in a bad way can destroy people’s minds», the artist Andrea Prince says.

Light is his greatest inspiration, and he uses it in his installations to evoke emotions in the viewer.

«Light is a part of everyday life, and nothing exists without it», he explains.

Among his installations, he has filled a room with mirrors on every surface and what appears to be thousands of lamps hanging from the ceiling. On every lamp an optimistic phrase is written.

«These are messages so that people can find the light within themselves», Prince explains.

For everyone at every age

Amazing Wonders is the largest exhibition of art and technology in Italy, and aims to amaze everyone at every age, not only enthusiasts. Students from Rome’s fine arts academies and art education institutions will also have the opportunity to engage with the artists and contribute to the development of new works, specifically designed for the spaces of the fortress.

«We want Amazing Wonders to be an exhibition accessible to everyone, an experience to be lived firsthand, guided by one’s own curiosity», comments Simone Mazzarelli, CEO of Ninetynine and Urban Value, the organizations producing Amazing Wonders.

And why not bring the kids after dark, when the outdoor light installations also come to life.

Good to know

The visit lasts around 1 hour and 30 minutes, following a route that unfolds through the spaces of the fortress at your own pace.

How to get there

Bus lines 911 and 913 stop right in front of the entrance to Amazing Wonders, and the night line 913 also serves the area after dark. For visitors arriving by car, up to 300 free parking spaces are available at the venue.