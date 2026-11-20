Pasta in Corso: a gluten-free restaurant in Rome rooted in Roman tradition

Gluten free in Rome, the Roman way

In Rome, traditional cooking is increasingly meeting the needs of people who eat gluten free. One of the places that has built its offer around this is Pasta in Corso, a gluten-free restaurant in central Rome with four locations and a menu covering the great classics of Roman cuisine, from carbonara and cacio e pepe to supplì and desserts.

The project started in 2018 with a clear goal: making Italian and Roman food accessible to everyone, without giving up on flavor.

It began as a traditional pasta workshop specializing in handmade pasta, and soon expanded to meet the growing demand for gluten-free alternatives. That’s where its motto comes from: “Il primo ristorante Gluten Free, ma anche no!”, roughly “a gluten-free restaurant, but not only.” The line sums up the idea behind the place: a space where people with and without celiac disease can sit at the same table and share the same meal, without anyone having to limit their choices. This is also why Pasta in Corso is part of the Alimentazione Fuori Casa (AFC) program run by the Italian Celiac Association (AIC), which certifies restaurants that follow specific procedures for preparing and serving gluten-free food.

Today Pasta in Corso has four locations in Rome, on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II and near the Pantheon, the Colosseum and Piazza Cavour, and plans to open more around the city. It’s not just a lunch stop: you can also come for breakfast or dinner, with gluten-free options available all day.

Roman food for everyone

The real star of the menu is Italian culinary tradition, with a special focus on the great Roman classics. Carbonara, amatriciana and cacio e pepe are always there, alongside pizza, supplì and many other dishes, all gluten free.

What sets Pasta in Corso apart is the care that goes into its gluten-free versions. Recipes are developed and refined to come as close as possible to the traditional dishes, keeping their flavors and character.

To reduce the risk of cross-contamination and make dining safer for celiac guests, the restaurant uses separate kitchens for gluten-free dishes and those containing gluten. It also relies on dedicated equipment and different plates, so the two types of dishes are easy to tell apart: gluten-free dishes are served on rectangular plates, traditional ones on oval plates.

One of the most interesting options on the menu is the Percorso Romano, a tasting that lets you try the three signature pastas of Rome, served with a glass of the house’s own wine or another drink of your choice, plus dessert. It’s available in both gluten-free and traditional versions, and works especially well for visitors who want to taste some of the city’s most typical flavors without having to pick just one dish.

With more than 24 pasta shapes, seasonal specials and recipes rooted in Roman tradition, the menu offers plenty of choice for every taste and dietary need.

Eating is sharing

Pasta in Corso isn’t only about serving gluten-free food. The idea is to make a meal something people can enjoy together. For people with celiac disease, eating out can mean paying close attention to ingredients, preparation and the risk of contamination. Being able to share the same meal with friends and family, without feeling limited in what they can order, makes a real difference.

The setting reflects the same spirit. All locations share a recognizable style, with red tones, writing on the walls and a relaxed, family-style atmosphere.

Pasta in Corso is more than a pasta restaurant: it’s a place where Roman tradition becomes something to share, whatever your dietary needs.

Pasta in Corso locations

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 273

In the historic center, between Piazza Navona and Campo de’ Fiori.

Pantheon

Via della Maddalena, 43

A short walk from the Pantheon.

Colosseum / Monti

Via dei Serpenti, 9

In the Monti neighborhood, near the Colosseum and the Imperial Forums.

Piazza Cavour / Prati

Piazza Cavour, 17/B

In the Prati neighborhood, near Castel Sant’Angelo.