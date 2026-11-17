Marina Abramović in Rome: Historical Works and Transforming Energy at the Galleria Nazionale

Around 200 works from fifty years of performance art, including the interactive Transitory Objects

In the year of her 80th birthday, Marina Abramović brings her largest exhibition to date to Rome. Marina Abramović: Historical Works and Transforming Energy opens at the Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea (GNAMC) on November 18, 2026, and runs until April 4, 2027.

After its presentation at the Gallerie dell’Accademia in Venice during the 61st Venice Biennale, Transforming Energy arrives in Rome in an expanded version: around 200 works spanning fifty years of her career, from the historical performances to the interactive Transitory Objects. At the press conference, Abramović herself called it the most comprehensive exhibition ever dedicated to her work.

An exhibition that starts at the end

The first thing you meet is not a historical work but Abramović’s Avatar, her digital twin. It walks slowly toward visitors, reproducing the artist’s facial expressions, but it never gets tired and never ages. The idea is to make her immortal, freeing her work from the limits of the human body.

From there, the exhibition goes back in time. It starts with The Artist Is Present (2010), the performance at MoMA where she sat in silence facing more than a thousand strangers, and continues into the Historical Works section, curated by Andrea Tarsia. Here you’ll find some of her best-known pieces, including Balkan Baroque (1997), which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale, and Imponderabilia (1977), in which visitors had to squeeze between her and her partner Ulay, standing naked in a doorway.

A series of dark rooms then shows videos of her performances from 1974 onward. They include Rhythm 0 (1974), in which she let the audience use 72 objects on her body, and The Lovers: The Great Wall Walk (1988), when she and Ulay walked from opposite ends of the Great Wall of China to meet in the middle and say goodbye.

Transforming Energy: the art you can lie down on

The heart of the exhibition is Transforming Energy, first shown at the Modern Art Museum (MAM) in Shanghai in 2024. This is where visitors stop watching and start taking part.

The Transitory Objects are stone beds, chairs and sculptures that incorporate quartz, amethyst, agate and other minerals. You’re invited to lie down, sit or stand on them, activating what Abramović calls a process of “energy transmission.” Her interest in crystals began after the Great Wall walk, when she came into contact with traditional Chinese medicine, and she has been developing these works for more than thirty years.

It’s the natural next step after Rhythm 0: back then the audience interacted with her body, now they interact with her works. Take your time here. The pieces only work if you stay still on them for a while.

Why this exhibition, and why now

Abramović was born in Belgrade on November 30, 1946, so she turns 80 in the same year Italy marks the 80th anniversary of women’s right to vote and stand for election. GNAMC director Renata Cristina Mazzantini wanted to underline that coincidence, adding the Historical Works section to the original Transforming Energy project as a tribute to an artist who has made freedom of expression the core of her work.

The exhibition is curated by Shai Baitel, artistic director of MAM Shanghai, and organized by Creative Philosophy with the Marina Abramović Institute. The catalog is published by Skira.

What Marina Abramović said about artificial intelligence

We were at the press conference, and given that the exhibition opens with her digital twin, the most interesting moment came when she talked about AI. “The science fiction of the 70s is reality today,” she said, telling the room about an experiment her team ran last year: an interview with an AI version of herself, trained on every interview she had ever given.

The result, she admitted, was so convincing that it scared her. The AI remembered things she had said twenty years earlier and had long forgotten. Her conclusion was far from optimistic: the human brain can no longer keep up with the progress of computers, “and we are losing that game.” Her answer is a call for simplicity: “We need to understand that we as human beings have to go to simplicity.”

Confession at the Arch of Janus

Abramović’s presence in Rome doesn’t end at the Galleria Nazionale. Alongside the exhibition, she has created Confession, a site-specific installation at the Arch of Janus, the four-sided Roman arch on Via del Velabro, a few steps from the Bocca della Verità.

Created with rhinoceros, the Fondazione Alda Fendi space that stands right next to the arch, the project turns the ancient monument into an active space of listening and catharsis. If the exhibition invites you to become part of the artwork, here the idea goes one step further: the arch becomes a place to stop, listen and let something go.

Confession is open every day from November 19, 2026 to May 19, 2027, from 5pm to 9pm. Evening is a good time to go: the arch is lit up and the area is much quieter than during the day. Combine it with a walk around the Forum Boarium, the Bocca della Verità and the Circus Maximus, all within a few minutes on foot.