Christmas World at Villa Borghese: Europe’s Largest Christmas Village Returns November 28

Fun for adults and kids, with spectacular sets, markets, rides and live shows

Christmas is getting closer, and as every year Villa Borghese fills with holiday spirit thanks to Christmas World, the Christmas village that has become a fixture for Italian and international visitors, many of whom now count it among the must-sees in Rome at this time of year.

The 2026 edition runs from November 28 to January 10. Created and produced by Lux Entertainment, the village has welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors over the years and offers a packed program, with over 300 artists and performers, original musicals, two parades a day and the Great Christmas Show.

The sets

The village’s monumental sets cover more than 40,000 square meters (about 430,000 sq ft) and recreate Christmas in some of the world’s best-loved cities: from the streets of New York to the charm of Paris, by way of London and Berlin, the route winds past iconic landmarks rebuilt with light installations.

The rides

There are plenty of rides for all ages. For a shot of adrenaline, try Santa’s Coaster, a sleigh-shaped coaster with steep drops and sharp turns, or the Ice Slide, where you slide down the ice in a giant inflatable donut. There’s also Ice Bumper, a Christmas take on classic bumper cars.

Younger kids can take a spin on the Grand and Little Carousel, rocking along to lights and music, or head to the North Pole Raceway, a gentler track with custom baby cars.

And for everyone, don’t miss the large ice skating rink, about 900 square meters (nearly 9,700 sq ft), where you skate to the most popular Christmas songs.

What’s new this year

The 2026 edition adds three new attractions:

Jingle Sleighs : a ride pulled by Santa’s reindeer, with sparkling lights and the sound of sleigh bells.

: a ride pulled by Santa’s reindeer, with sparkling lights and the sound of sleigh bells. Santa’s Balloons : rise above Christmas World aboard Santa’s colorful hot air balloons.

: rise above Christmas World aboard Santa’s colorful hot air balloons. Mini Pony Ride: the biggest new addition this year lets kids ride real ponies, led by experienced staff in a dedicated, safe and enclosed area.

The shows

Christmas World combines art, live performance, set design and entertainment in a single experience, something you rarely find in Italy.

The international lineup is extensive, with more than 300 artists celebrating Christmas traditions from around the world. The program includes The Nutcracker and the Magic Gifts, Christmas Fourth Harmony (roaming choirs filling the park’s paths with pop classics and contemporary songs), the Christmas Juggle Show, Elf Mission in Lapland and the Christmas Baby Disco, a slot just for kids with music, color and dance routines.

INSPIRATION

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What’s included in the Christmas World 2026 ticket

Admission starts at €11.50 and gives you access to the village plus a range of experiences throughout the day, including the Snow Village and face painting for kids. Every day you can watch the 2 Christmas Parades and the Good Morning and Good Night greetings with the whole cast, meet the village characters, from Renata the Reindeer to Santa Claus, from the Elves to the Befana, and visit the Letter House and Santa’s magical home, where kids can ask for presents and take a souvenir photo.

All rides and the food experience cost extra and are not included in the ticket.

There’s room for treats too: grab something to eat as you stroll under the lights. The Christmas World food area has plenty of options for every taste, sweet and savory. And if you want to take home a bit of the magic, or give it as a gift, stop by the official Christmas World Store for official merchandise.