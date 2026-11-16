Palazzo San Lorenzo: Rome’s new cultural hangout

Cinema, theatre, comedy, music and art in San Lorenzo

On Piazza dei Sanniti, in the heart of San Lorenzo, the lights are back on at the former Cinema Palazzo. Opened in 1931, bombed in 1943 and rebuilt, the building was one of the neighbourhood’s cinemas for decades and, between 2011 and 2020, a reference point for Rome’s independent culture as Nuovo Cinema Palazzo. In April 2026 it reopened as Palazzo San Lorenzo, a cultural centre with cinema, theatre, stand-up comedy, concerts, an art gallery, talks, a hi-fi listening bar and a private study hall.

It is a good example of how Rome’s cultural and nightlife scene is changing, with venues that bring art and going out under one roof. Palazzo San Lorenzo is a place to meet, and it draws a young crowd through its programme: an arthouse film in the original language, a stand-up night, a concert or a DJ set that carries on at the bar. You can come in the morning to study, stay for an exhibition, catch a film and end the night on the dance floor, all without leaving the building.

On screen

Monday to Wednesday are dedicated to film. The programme is curated by ArteSettima and mixes new arthouse releases, restorations and retrospectives of great directors, with several screenings in the original language with Italian subtitles (look for “v.o.s.” in the listings). Palazzo also hosts film festivals, previews and talks with directors and cast. Under-12s watch for free.

On stage: theatre and stand-up

The stage has hosted the Roman debut of Cristian Ceresoli’s cult monologue La Merda, performed by Silvia Gallerano, and documentary-theatre evenings led by oral historian Alessandro Portelli. Stand-up comedy is a growing part of the programme, in Italian and in English, with international comedians such as Sammy Obeid and Chai Sharma and names from the new Italian scene such as Simonetta Musitano and Xhuliano Dule, both seen on Propaganda Live.

Live music and DJ sets

Concerts cross genres, from soul and funk to ambient, jazz and release parties for new Italian artists, sometimes as immersive listening sessions in the main hall. Later in the evening the music moves to the pub and Hi-Fi bar, where DJ sets range from disco and electronic music to rap and trap. There are also themed nights that pair music documentaries with a DJ set, or start with guided vinyl listening and turn into a party. From Thursday to Saturday it stays open until 3.30am, with a young crowd and a mood somewhere between a listening bar and a club.

The pub and Hi-Fi bar

The heart of Palazzo is its pub, built as a hi-fi listening bar, with a hi-fi sound system and records chosen by the day: jazz, soul, Brazilian music and independent scenes. It serves coffee during the day and cocktails, craft beer and natural wine in the evening. It also hosts guided vinyl listening sessions on the hi-fi system as an opening act for the night.

The study hall

Part of the building is a private study hall: a quiet room open from 11am to 5pm, with Wi-Fi and desks with power sockets, a short walk from Sapienza University. It is designed for students, freelancers and anyone who needs a place to concentrate, and access is free.

The art gallery

Palazzo is also an exhibition space, with free-entry shows that run alongside the rest of the programme. It has hosted Nonluogo by Marco Curatolo, fifteen posters inspired by Marc Augé’s essay Non-Places, as part of Rome Art Week, and Il Falsario: dal cinema alla pittura, Michele Bellini’s paintings for Stefano Lodovichi’s Netflix film, opened by a screening and a talk with the director and cast.

Talks, meetings and events

The main hall also works as a forum, with talks with directors, artists and authors, debates and documentary-theatre evenings. With a stage, a projection screen and professional sound and lighting, Palazzo hosts meetings, conferences and festival events, and is available for private events: write to [email protected].

What’s on and how to book

The programme changes every week, so the best place to check what’s on is the calendar on palazzosanlorenzo.org, which lists films, shows, concerts and DJ sets with times and links to buy tickets.

Cinema and theatre: tickets on Liveticket. Students pay €5 at the box office, under-12s watch for free.

tickets on Liveticket. Students pay €5 at the box office, under-12s watch for free. Concerts, comedy and DJ sets: tickets on Xceed.

tickets on Xceed. Study hall and gallery: free entry.

Info

Address: Piazza dei Sanniti, 9/a, Rome (San Lorenzo)

Getting there: trams 3 and 19, buses 71 and 492; Metro B Tiburtina or Castro Pretorio, then a 10 to 15 minute walk

Opening times: Sunday to Wednesday 11am to 1am; Thursday to Saturday 11am to 3.30am