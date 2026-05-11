Explora, the Children’s Museum of Rome

An Interactive Museum for Children and Families

Whether it is a scorching summer day or a rainy afternoon, Explora, the Children’s Museum of Rome, just a short walk from Villa Borghese and Piazza del Popolo, is an ideal destination for families looking for an educational and fun experience. Managed by a predominantly female non-profit cooperative, the museum is housed in a large exhibition pavilion created from a former ATAC depot, now transformed into a safe and stimulating space for children, parents and educators.

For twenty-five years, Explora has been welcoming schools and families to a 2,000-square-metre space designed to entertain and inform. Its interactive installations, dedicated to science, technology, environmental sustainability and gender equality, offer an engaging journey that encourages curiosity, creativity and a spirit of discovery.

Encouraging awareness and equality

The museum is designed around the learning rhythms and needs of children, following international educational models that allow young visitors to observe, touch and discover independently.

The ground floor is dedicated to major sensory and emotional explorations: the Market, where children learn how to shop sustainably; the H2Ohh! installation, with water games that explore science, physics and the properties of this precious element; the digital installation A Sea of Creativity, designed to spark imagination; the Circular Economy Team Game; the vegetable garden; and the Explora18 area, made up of five installations on colour, architecture and history. There is also Mission Me, the area dedicated to the human body, and Quanti Mesi, focused on the reproduction of viviparous, oviparous and ovoviviparous animals.

INSPIRATION

Best things to do with children in Rome

On the first floor, visitors will find the section dedicated to PARI, a play-based journey made up of 11 interactive installations exploring equal opportunities, as well as Economiamo, where children can earn and save, donate and invest, making economics fun and accessible.

Piccole Esplorazioni is a small area designed for children aged 0 to 3, with games suited to this specific age group and its developmental needs.

Much more than a museum

Explora is also a place for meeting and sharing. In addition to the exhibition pavilion, it includes a free and inclusive green area, a bookshop with a store, a café, a restaurant and parking. The equipped garden, designed for free play and social interaction, creates a valuable connection between the museum and the city.

The bookshop, accessible from the main hall, offers a carefully selected range of books and educational games and regularly hosts free events, including animated readings, workshops and presentations, creating further opportunities for learning and discovery.

Accessibility and inclusion

Explora is not only an educational space, but an environment designed to be fully accessible and inclusive. From the outdoor area, equipped with anti-trauma flooring, inclusive games, sensory panels, tactile maps and reserved parking spaces, to the indoor areas, every detail is designed to welcome all visitors. The museum features child-friendly restrooms, a renovated information desk and a ticket office with an accessible-height counter, designed for people with disabilities and families.

The visit is supported by innovative tools such as maps in Braille and Augmentative and Alternative Communication, videos in Italian Sign Language and accessible content that allows visitors to fully enjoy more than 60 installations.

Inclusivity also extends to the museum’s official website, which is fully accessible. Completing the experience is a trained and attentive staff, ready to welcome every visitor with sensitivity and professionalism.

Information

Please note that visits to Explora’s exhibition pavilion have limited capacity and are organised in 1-hour-and-45-minute time slots. Visits are available from Tuesday to Sunday, including holidays, at 10am, 12pm, 3pm and 5pm. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance through the museum’s website.

Tickets cost €11 for adults and children aged 3 and over, €7 for children under 36 months, while admission is free for children under 12 months.