Student Guide to Rome: Where to Drink, Study, Work Out and Go Out

From budget-friendly bars and cozy cafés to study spots, sports activities and nightlife, here’s how to make the most of your semester in Rome.

With a new semester kicking off in the Eternal City, it’s time to settle in, explore your neighborhood, and make Rome feel like home. Whether you’re here for Erasmus, a full degree, or just a semester abroad, this student guide will help you navigate the best spots for drinks, study sessions, sports, and nights out in Rome.

Best Bars for a Drink

Anti Gallery Bar (Monti)

A true Monti classic with lots of locals and an unbeatable vibe. In summer, people gather outside, sitting along the wall with a Spritz in hand. It’s always lively in the evenings and the perfect place to unwind after a long day of classes and mingle with friends.

Piazza degli Zingari, 3

Blue Bar (San Lorenzo)

Drinks start at just €3.50 and there’s always something going on. Best enjoyed in good weather, as there are no umbrellas when it rains. If you’re studying near La Sapienza, chances are you’ll end up here sooner or later.

Largo degli Osci, 21

Caffè Tevere (Testaccio)

A great aperitivo spot with affordable prices and a crowd full of locals. It’s relaxed, authentic, and always well attended – ideal for starting your evening the Roman way.

Largo Giovanni Battista Marzi, 7

Bar San Calisto (Trastevere)

One of the most iconic bars in Rome, open for over 50 years. Almost open around the clock, it’s known for its laid-back atmosphere and low prices. Stop by in the early morning for a cornetto and cappuccino and watch older Romans play cards, chat, and read the newspaper. It’s simple, authentic, and very Roman.

Piazza di S. Calisto, 3

33 Giri Listening Bar (near the Vatican)

A lovely listening bar with immaculate atmosphere. Expect good music, a great wine selection, and delicious food. Perfect for a more intimate evening with friends.

Via del Falco, 37/38

Bar Allo Statuto

Whether for a morning cornetto or an evening aperitivo, this spot is always worth a visit. Very reasonable prices, great drinks, and even pizza — ideal for students on a budget.

Via Leopardi, 62

Cambio Trastevere

Every evening comes with live music and a lively atmosphere. Whether you’re planning an entertaining dinner or just stopping by for drinks, this is the perfect spot. With a great wine selection and a space always filled with joy, Cambio captures the vibrant spirit of Trastevere beautifully.

Via di S. Francesco a Ripa, 141

Sport & Staying Active

Staying active in Rome doesn’t have to be expensive. Many gyms offer significantly reduced memberships for students under 27, making it much more affordable than standard plans.

For Erasmus students, organizations like Erasmus Student Network (ESN) or ERA often organize free or low-cost activities, including weekly Pilates sessions in Villa Borghese. It’s a great way to meet people while enjoying one of Rome’s most beautiful parks.

If you’ve always wanted to try Reformer Pilates, Ayla Pilates offers trial classes for around €15 — perfect for testing it out without committing long term.

For Studying

Biblioteca Comunale Centrale dell’Orologio

A calm and special place to study, set in a beautiful historic building. Keep in mind there’s no free WiFi unless you pay for a membership — so come prepared.

Piazza dell’Orologio, 3

Shell Libreria Bistrot

Part bookshop, part bistrot, part coffee shop, part coworking space. With delicious food and a lovingly designed interior, Shell is the kind of place where you actually enjoy studying.

Vicolo della Fontana, 28

Caffè Letterario

A former garage turned into a cozy café-library space. There are plenty of seats, and you pay a €5 deposit that you can use toward coffee and snacks. At lunchtime, they offer a buffet — perfect for long study days.

Via Ostiense, 95

Casadante

Step into an atmosphere that feels like another era. Charming, warm, and with different areas to sit in, it’s a wonderful escape from busy student life.

Piazza Dante, 8

Giudecca San Giovanni

A relaxed spot for studying or working on your laptop. They serve great pastries and ice cream, making it perfect for a small break between study sessions. The atmosphere is calm and cozy — somewhere you can easily spend a few focused (and comfortable) hours.

Via Britannia, 74

Going Out

Teatro Centrale (Piazza Venezia)

One of the very few proper clubs in Rome’s historic centre, Teatro Centrale is a great option if you want a real night out without heading far from the city center. Housed in a former theatre, it hosts club nights from Thursday to Monday, but Friday’s University Party is especially popular with students, with commercial music and reggaeton in a lively, social atmosphere.

Via Celsa, 6

Alcazar Live (Trastevere)

An intimate and cool nightlife hotspot that combines live music with special events. If you’re looking for something beyond the typical Erasmus party, Alcazar Live is a great place to experience Rome’s creative scene.

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14

Coffee Spots You’ll Love

Libera Soon

A cozy café with unique charm and a beautiful artistic atmosphere. Perfect for slow mornings or catching up with friends.

Via del Teatro Pace, 41

Tulipane

A great spot for delicious pastries and excellent coffee. Ideal for a quick breakfast before class.

Via del Pavone, 28

Forno Conti

Scandinavian-style bakery with amazing pastries, snacks, and high-quality coffee. A modern twist in the middle of historic Rome.

Via Giusti, 18

Starting a new semester in Rome is about more than lectures and exams. It’s about finding your favorite bar, your go-to coffee spot, your study corner, and your people. With this guide, you’re ready to make the most of student life in the Eternal City. Buon semestre!!

Now read