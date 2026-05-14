Mostò: the Wine Bar That Changed Flaminio

A go-to address for wine lovers in Rome

There is a before and after in the Flaminio neighborhood, and Mostò stands right in the middle.

When it first opened, natural wine was not yet a trend. In fact, in Rome, few people were really talking about it. Mostò was one of the first wine bars in the city to truly believe in it, focusing on small producers, short supply chains, and a more authentic way of drinking. At the time, Flaminio was still a fairly quiet neighborhood, with only a handful of interesting addresses. Mostò quickly became a point of reference: a place that attracted people, brought them together, and helped change the face of the area.

Behind the project are three partners: Ciro, Alessia, and Valerio. Their idea was to create a place that could be a wine bar, a neighborhood shop, and a convivial space all at once. Somewhere to drop by, stop for a chat, enjoy a glass of wine, have an aperitivo, or stay for a proper dinner.

Wine is at the heart of everything. The list features around 350 to 400 labels, with a strong focus on Italian wines but also interesting selections from France, Spain, and other European countries. Ciro personally knows many of the producers and suppliers, and the selection has been built over time through direct relationships and thoughtful choices. By the glass, there are around 15 options, perfect for exploring.

The same attention goes into the ingredients. The cured meats come from quality producers such as Re Norcino, with the coppa and mortadella not to be missed, while the cheeses are selected from small local producers, including Ammano.

In the kitchen is the third partner, Valerio Romani, a chef and pastry chef with over 25 years of experience and an impressive background that includes time at Troiani and Terrinoni. The menu changes often, following the seasons and the chef’s inspiration, but always keeps a clear identity: generous, satisfying dishes that are never predictable.

Among the current dishes are flavorful panelle with creamed salt cod, as well as green falafel with fava beans, served with pecorino sauce. One of the signature dishes is the Daje de Taco, daje de punta, a taco filled with veal brisket, broccoli guacamole, and lentil chili. Also very tempting is the hot dog with Re Norcino würstel, friarielli, and potatoes.

Desserts are part of the experience too, such as the sesame cream with mango and sesame brittle, a balanced way to end the meal.

INSPIRATION

Rome Wine Bar Guide

Mostò is a neighborhood wine bar in the truest sense of the term: a lively, informal yet carefully curated place, the kind of place you want to return to. Not just to drink well, but to feel part of something.

Mostò is open Monday to Saturday from 5:30pm to 11:30pm, and on Sunday from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

In a changing Rome, Mostò remains a point of reference. Not because it follows trends, but because it anticipated them.