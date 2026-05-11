Rome Fashion Path 2026: Six Days of Fashion Events Across Rome

From 12 to 17 May, Rome becomes a free, open-air fashion stage as Rome Fashion Path returns with its citywide celebration of fashion, creativity, and contemporary Italian design.

For those looking to deepen their Italian fashion knowledge, or simply enjoy the unadulterated freedom creativity brings, Rome Fashion Path, now in its third edition, provides an abundance of opportunities to do so.

The event — running from 12 to 17 May across multiple venues in Rome — is entirely dedicated to the fields of fashion, beauty, and trends. For six days, a packed program of free events will bring to life many of Rome’s most charming neighborhoods, with more than 100 names spanning ateliers, designers, artisans, vintage stores, academies, and independent spaces.

Under the patronage of the Assessorato ai Grandi Eventi, Sport, Turismo e Moda di Roma Capitale, the festival has quickly established itself as a platform that connects fashion production, craftsmanship, and experimentation across the Roman fashion scene.

Massimiliano Padovan Di Benedetto, creator of RFP, describes it as “an ecosystem where tradition and modernity meet, giving rise to a shared, open, and inclusive narrative.”

Four core categories are set to invite visitors into the spirit of Rome — and the best of Italian fashion: Showcase, Creator, Tracker, and Maker.

Showcase features installations, presentations, and performances of the best fashion in Rome, spanning emerging talent, capsule, and vintage collections. This year’s participants include Ateliered.Isagio, Groovin, and Cavalli e Nastri. The Rome University of Fine Arts (RUFA) will host an immersive experience on 15 May, honouring the unique heritage of textiles, while the MAXXI – National Museum of 21st Century Arts bookshop will welcome the BeKora Summer 2026 Showcase, presenting garments created through social tailoring workshops bridging Italian and African textiles. Sustainability and ethical fashion remain central themes throughout the program.

Creator invites guests into designer ateliers and workshops, to be present at the creation of fashion — all set to the rhythm of DJ sets and aperitivo. Here, visitors can discover capsule collections, meet independent designers, and experience the creative process up close. Featured names include Francesco Arduini, whose ready-to-wear label focuses on no-waste production, and Maison Luigi Borbone, which offers contemporary interpretations of traditional Italian tailoring.

Tracker transforms the city into a fashion map; stylists, influencers, and personal shoppers guide visitors through themed routes, revealing hidden boutiques, standout showcases, and the coolest corners of Rome’s fashion scene. Expect insider recommendations and discoveries curated by names such as Roberto Romeo, Mary D’Angelo, and Gaia Bartolucci, uncovering Rome’s evolving fashion landscape.

Maker highlights the creatives who define every runway moment behind the scenes. Here, the spotlight is on photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, and agencies — with live demonstrations, talks, and interactive events bringing their work to the forefront. The category also highlights initiatives such as “Modelli Si Nasce” and WheelGlam, socially conscious projects dedicated to making fashion a more inclusive space for authentic self-expression.

Highlights from the 2026 Programme

This year, visitors can also expect collaborations and presentations from Giada Curreri and Andrea Antonelli, offering a glimpse into the artistry that forms the backbone of the industry. On 13 May, Fashion Unlocked at Jo&Joe Roma will feature models from Modelli si Nasce alongside creations by Alessandra Saroli, beKora, Frange Couture, Mela Wedding, and Sertorian.

This year also sees the return of RFPU30, a special project dedicated to designers under 30, who will showcase their exceptional craft in locations such as galleries and hotels connected to Rome Art Week. The initiative reinforces RFP’s commitment to supporting the next generation of fashion talent.

Events will take place across historic palazzi, ateliers, galleries, creative studios, and independent spaces — all with free entry. Visitors will be able to explore style-focused experiences across neighborhoods such as Centro Storico, Prati, Monti, Garbatella, and Piazza Bologna, where luxury knitwear label Mela Wedding will stage a runway show inside the historic Via Catania market.

Among the most anticipated moments of the week is the public opening of Sartoria Farani on 17 May, inviting visitors through iconic cinema and theatre pieces – from Fellini’s I Clowns to Barbarella’s prototype corset. The festival will close with Io Sono, Noi Siamo, a collective runway curated by Isa Giovannozzi, and will be accompanied by a vocal and piano performance by Flavia Zanasi — bringing designers, photographers, make-up artists and hairstylists together in one final collaborative showcase.

More than just a fashion event, Rome Fashion Path celebrates all facets of what makes the industry thrive — from craftsmanship and education to emerging talent and behind-the-scenes artistry — establishing Rome as one of the most creatively abundant and diverse fashion capitals.

For the full calendar of events, participating venues and registration details, visit the official Rome Fashion Path website.

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