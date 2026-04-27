Drink Kong Campo Marzio

In Campo Marzio, Drink Kong rewrites the idea of the cocktail bar: a precise balance of contemporary aesthetics, Japanese influences and essential, clean, surprisingly elegant mixology.

There is a moment, as you step into Drink Kong Campo Marzio, when Rome seems to become more than just Rome. Campo Marzio is still there, with its layered elegance, but something shifts: the light grows deeper, the materials speak a new language, and time takes on an almost cinematic quality.

Here, in a city accustomed to overt beauty, Patrick Pistolesi chose a different path: he does not replicate, he does not insist. Rather, he distills. The new Drink Kong is a more intimate, conscious, almost quieter version of the original project in Monti. And perhaps, for this very reason, even more elegant.

Photo credits: Alberto Blasetti

The location is Via dei Prefetti 22, next to the new luxury hospitality venue Casa JK. The first impression is striking: a long bar counter, theatrical yet never ostentatious, reflecting a vertical bottle display like a stage backdrop. Gold and black interact without ever going too far, while clean geometries keep everything in balance. It is a contemporary luxury that does not try to impress, but to endure.

Then come the details. Japan, a stylistic reference that is never overstated, returns in subtle touches: in the surfaces, the lines, and the almost ritual care of the space. The Blade Runner reference is not a stylistic exercise, but a statement of atmosphere: a future already lived, made warm and accessible. And through vinyl records, rare graphics and echoes of Lost in Translation, a coherent narrative takes shape, never forced.

Photo credits: Alberto Blasetti

But it is in the glass that everything truly comes together. The drink list is essential, easy to read, and almost reassuring in its clarity. No unnecessary layers: here, everything is built through subtraction. The classics return to centre stage, filtered with surgical precision and made contemporary without losing their identity.

The result is mixology that aims for absolute clarity of taste. Clean lines, recognizable flavours, impeccable execution. The Martini, reimagined, studied and respected, becomes a manifesto. The Gaijin remains a signature, but never overpowers. Every drink feels designed to balance technique and immediacy.

Photo credits: Alberto Blasetti

This is what makes the new Drink Kong most compelling: its ability to be sophisticated without feeling distant. Elegant without rigidity. Refined, yet alive.

In a city that often indulges in its own grandeur, this space chooses a different path: a clear idea, carried through to the end without compromise.

In the end, one clear feeling remains: not that of having discovered a new bar, but of having stepped into a place designed to last. A place where every element, light, sound, material and flavor, seems to have found its most essential form. And, precisely for that reason, it’s most intense.