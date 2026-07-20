Merisù, a sweet corner in the heart of Trastevere

The iconic Tiramisù dessert becomes a treat for all senses as customers experience its preparation live.

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up as you promenade the alleys of Trastevere, or if you’re craving an affordable post-meal dessert, you can’t go wrong with the refreshing tiramisù offerings of this charming store located on Via San Francesco A Ripa, just off Viale Trastevere: Merisù.

Here, tiramisù is more than a sweet treat, it’s a ritual. Every single portion is prepared on the spot: you get to watch – via mirror – as the lovely staff of Merisù perform the Tiramishow® behind the counter and assemble one of the best tiramisù in Rome, live.

You experience tiramisù through all senses: smell the aroma of artisanal coffee, brewed in a Neapolitan moka, as it soaks the crunchy savoiardi biscuits, the basis for the dessert. Watch as a fluffy layer of mascarpone cream provides the sweet texture, ennobled by cocoa and the toppings of your choice.

Here, you get to pick between a dozen different enticing flavors. Apart from the Tradizionale, the original tiramisù recipe which you must try at least once, there are versions with various creams and toppings to choose from, including strawberries, pistachio, Nutella, and Oreo. The signature Merisù blends the mascarpone cream with Marsala liqueur-infused eggnog, while the Romano is made with Gentilini biscuits instead of the classic savoiardi. There is even a salty option: Ti Porto Al Cinema with popcorn and salted caramel (no coffee in this one!). Plus, for variety, a different special is added to the menu every month.

Inclusivity is at the forefront here, and Merisù has a treat for everyone: customers can ask for a decaf version, as well as lactose free, vegan, and gluten-free tiramisù. Most options come in three sizes.

Merisù is celebrating its 10th anniversary by launching their official coffee blend: Merisù – Italian Espresso Blend, in collaboration with F.lli Bonacchi Caffè of Terroir. The blend creates a powerful coffee and gives that unmistakable aroma to every spoonful of your tiramisù.

The Merisù brand was founded in 2016 by Neapolitan entrepreneur Antonio Zullo; the name itself honors and celebrates the memory of the women in his family and their tiramisù-making tradition. A decade into this delicious adventure, Merisù has become a franchise, with branches opening in other countries: Spain, Poland, and even overseas to the United States. Merisù is exporting not just an iconic dessert, but a way for people to experience a piece of Italian culture abroad.

The success of Merisù is a testament to the power of authenticity. The entertaining Tiramishow® displays the genuine ingredients and simple gestures that Italian families have used to make homemade tiramisù for generations, without too many frills. It’s an ode to simplicity, to the magic of tradition, while the various flavors add creative twists to a beloved classic.

Here at the original store in Trastevere, the welcoming smiles of the Merisù staff will make you instantly feel at home as soon as you walk in – whether you sit down or stand to take your tiramisù to go – as if you were watching a friend prepare your dessert in their kitchen. Warmth exudes from the eyes of Paola, the store manager, who has been here for nearly a decade and treats each tiramisù with the same care as if she was making it for her family.

Experience the magic of tiramisù at the Trastevere store, or take it to go if you’re in a rush. You can even order Merisù online via Deliveroo, although you would be missing out on the Tiramishow®.

Tiramisù aficionados can also purchase Merisù gadgets and their coffee blend, to carry this memory with them long after they’ve left Rome.