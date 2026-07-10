Pantheon Ticket Price 2026: Entry Fee Rises from €5 to €7

The sweltering heat isn’t the only thing rising in Rome this summer. As of July 2026, the standard Pantheon entry ticket has officially gone up from €5.00 to €7.00. It’s not going to break the bank: an extra €2.00 to preserve 2,000 years of history is a small price to pay to stand inside the ancient world’s greatest architectural marvel. Even with the price hike, the Pantheon remains the cheapest major monument to visit in the entire city.

How Much Does It Cost to Visit the Pantheon in 2026?

The standard Pantheon ticket price is now €7.00. Reduced tickets and free entry categories (under 18s, Rome residents, worshippers attending mass) remain in place. For full visitor information, opening hours and history, read our complete guide to visiting the Pantheon.

When Is the Pantheon Free to Visit?

If you happen to be strolling past the coffee-scented streets of Piazza della Rotonda on a Sunday, you may be in luck: like the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, the Pantheon is completely free on the first Sunday of every month. Keep in mind you’ll have to queue for a physical ticket, as online booking isn’t available on free days.

On any other day, our advice is to book your Pantheon tickets online and in advance, when the piazza gets crowded, nobody wants to melt in line under the midday sun.

Is the Pantheon Worth Visiting?

Absolutely. The dome of the Pantheon is still the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome, rebuilt by Emperor Hadrian nearly two millennia ago. Born as a pagan temple dedicated to all the Roman gods, in 609 AD it was gifted to the Pope and consecrated as a Christian church, Santa Maria ad Martyres. The hole at the top of the dome, the famous oculus, is the building’s only source of light. And for those wondering what happens when the heavens pour: yes, it rains inside! Rain, hail, storms or religious upheaval, the most fascinating thing about the Pantheon is its survival story.

Want to Get More Out of Your Visit?

A guided visit brings the Pantheon’s 2,000 years of history to life. Here are two experiences we recommend:

🏛️ Pantheon Private Tour

🚶 Rome City Center Walking Tour with Pantheon Guided Visit

So yes, ticket prices have risen, but don’t fret. Book your ticket online, walk through those 2,000-year-old bronze doors, and look up.