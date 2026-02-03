Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week

The first dining and drinking event combining the world of food, cocktails and wine in the Eternal City of Rome

The first of its kind, Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week is a goodwill effort from the heart that brings together restaurants, cocktail bars, chefs, bartenders, and sommeliers, bringing people into their establishments.

A grassroots community-driven initiative built from the bottom-up, spreading the world amongst key influential figures, writers and professionals working in the hospitality, bar, and restaurant sector, the first edition of Rome Cocktail Bar & Restaurant Week 2026 will generate local engagement, while igniting the passion and shared desire to develop a strong network amongst industry professionals and in turn, elevating Rome and everyone who visits and lives there.

“Inspired by hometown’s ‘NYC Restaurant Week’ which came to light during the time I spent alone in Rome during Covid, I wanted to help the industry I came to love – places that felt like home and people that became family. So channeling my old ad agency days and taking into account every PR event, product launch, wine and food-focused expo, chef demo, bartender guest shift, bar takeover, cocktail week and bar show, I created a unique formula. The result is a two to four week event that entices new customers into select establishments around Rome” explains Lauren Caramico, founder of Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week.

From the already internationally-acclaimed cocktail bars and Michelin star rising restaurants to long-loved establishments, secret underground spots, and hot new openings – some housed in the most incredible 5-star hotels – diners and drinkers will get a taste of the very best of Rome.

When is It?

The first “wave” is on Monday, February 16th until Monday, March 2nd 2026 with a second wave from Monday, March 16th to Monday, March 30th – a time chosen from several reasons – these are the hardest weeks of the season when hospitality needs the most support and also the best time for seasonality of food, but more importantly – it creates a unique solution to overtourism and doesn’t contribute to it.

The mission of Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week is simple: promote the hospitality industry in the best way possible – getting people excited to explore the city- and getting them to walk through the door.

How it Works

Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week will have a unique format, inviting and incentivizing people with special RCRW menus and “deals” during the event duration. Unlike NYC Restaurant Week, Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week will not have set prix fixe menus that all participants must adhere to but instead allows RCRW participants –the restaurants and bars – the freedom to choose from a range of options between: special aperitivos, signature drinks, signature drink menus, brunch, lunch, dinner or after-dinner drink specials – always with the option for patrons to order from the venue’s regular menu once they are there.

All RCRW offers will be completely unique to Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week, offerings that cannot be found on the menu outside the event’s duration, mostly at lower-than-normal price points also featuring a few “extras” for those RCRW customers who are “in the know”.

The Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week special menus format also promotes sustainability, giving venues the freedom to change or create drinks/dishes in real time, encouraging customers to come back for a second visit and try something totally new.

Simply mention “Rome Cocktail Bar & Restaurant Week” aka RCRW when booking reservations online (making note of it in the special requests/comments section on each venue’s booking site) OR use it as your “secret password” to find out each participant’s special RCRW menu in person. There will also be one-page flyers on display at each venue with a QR code to learn more about the program and the RCRW participants.

Targeting multiple segments of equal importance, RCRW appeals to Roman locals, expats who live in Rome currently, Italian and international tourists, professionals in the restaurant/bar/hotel industry, respected journalists, key figures and influencers who work to promote these industries, and food & drink lovers/connoisseurs from all over the globe.

RCRW Purpose & Goals

Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week aims to marry the food & beverage and Italian hospitality sector, challenging previous beliefs and behaviors and introducing a new offer and approach to dining – with the goal of integrating – and growing – integrate the restaurant & cocktail bar community in Rome all while cultivating new and long-lasting relationships with the locals who live in Roma. RCRW is meant to get people excited about going out during the low-season months, making them feel good about eating and drinking for a good cause i.e. contributing to their city in the most fun way.

Explore the RCRW Participants…

By showcasing select venues vetted for a certain level of standard, Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week Participants represent establishments with high-quality cocktails and food from gourmet bar bites to fine-dining and fine wines. Here are the first official RCRW Participants:

Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week has all the potential to change people’s perception of eating and drinking when in Rome and grow into something much greater – redefining Rome aka the Top Food Destination in the World and giving this city all the attention it so rightfully deserves.

Rome CocktailBar & Restaurant Week’s dedicated Landing Page to check out the full list and description of RCRW Participants and book your reservations: www.beviitaly.com/rcrw

And the official media sponsor of RCRW…Romeing Magazine!