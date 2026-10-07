Fashion Festival at Castel Romano: Up to 70% Off on Sunday 11 October

A day of shopping and family activities at Rome’s designer outlet

The Fashion Festival is back for autumn. On Sunday 11 October, Castel Romano Designer Outlet hosts a full day of discounts and special offers, at the same time as every other McArthurGlen centre in Italy. Opening hours are extended for the occasion, from 9am to 8pm, and the cafés open early at 8am.

For one day only, participating brands are offering up to 70% off the outlet price on autumn-winter clothing and accessories, with each brand discounting at least three items. Brands taking part include Nike, Michael Kors, Karl Lagerfeld, Woolrich, Adidas, Dsquared2, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Sunglass Hut, alongside a range of other promotions. It’s a good chance to stock up on winter essentials before the cold sets in.

The Fashion Festival is also designed as a day out for the whole family. There’s a playground and balloons for children, a dog area for four-legged visitors, and the chance to explore nature at the WWF-affiliated Castel Romano Oasis. When you need a break, the centre’s restaurants offer everything from quick snacks to sit-down meals, with plenty of outdoor seating.

Getting there

The outlet is at Via del Ponte di Piscina Cupa 64, off the SS Pontina at the Castel Romano exit. If you’re not driving, a paid shuttle bus runs from Termini Station (Via Giolitti), with extra departures from 8:30am. A second shuttle leaves from Eur Fermi metro station (Viale America) from 9am, free for McArthurGlen Loyalty Club members.

To plan your visit, you can browse the full list of discounted items in advance on the centre’s official website.