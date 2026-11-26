BLACK MARKET in Rome: The Big Vintage Shopping Event at PratiBus District

From November 27 to January 10, the PratiBus District hosts a new fashion event with thousands of vintage pieces, set installations and themed exhibitions

Vintage fashion takes over Rome with a new event for second-hand lovers. From November 27, 2026 to January 10, 2027, the PratiBus District on Viale Angelico 52 hosts BLACK MARKET – Vintage Under The Counter, an event created by Lux Entertainment together with Millesime Vintage, an international player in the vintage trade since 1997.

For more than six weeks, 5,000 square meters become a huge space dedicated to vintage, where visitors can browse thousands of garments from different eras and styles, sold either by the kilo or by the piece.

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Vintage straight from the source

What makes the event different is that, for the first time, the public can get their hands on a selection of clothing usually reserved for resellers, the same stock that supplies vintage shops around the world. Millesime is opening part of its inventory to the Italian public, with pieces chosen through almost thirty years of sourcing and selection.

From timeless classics to rarer finds, the stock is constantly refreshed with new shipments arriving throughout the event, so no two visits are the same. Our tip is to go more than once: if you stop by in December and again in January, you’ll find a completely different selection. Premium vintage costs €35 per kilo.

Fashion, culture and sustainability

The PratiBus District has an industrial, contemporary look, with shipping containers and set installations. One exhibition area is dedicated to Millesime’s archive, with themed displays of pieces that aren’t for sale, tracing how fashion and dress have evolved over time. The exhibition changes every week: the space is refreshed on Thursday nights with a new selection.

At the heart of the project is the idea of circular fashion, as an alternative to fast fashion and a way to give a second life to clothes that already exist. When the event ends, any unsold items will go back into the company’s distribution network to find a new home.

A themed food and drink area rounds out the experience, making the market a place to hang out as well as shop.

How to get in

To get in you need the BLACK MARKET Club card, a personal pass you pay for once that gives you one entry per day for all 45 days of the market, from November 27 to January 10. It costs €5 online and €10 at the door, so it’s worth buying in advance on the official website. Since the bins are restocked all the time, a single card lets you come back as often as you like to hunt for new pieces.

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