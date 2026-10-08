How to See the Pope in Rome: Audiences, Angelus, and Free Tickets

When to go, how to get free tickets and what to expect at a Papal Audience or Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square

Planning to see Pope Leo XIV during your trip to Rome? You have two main options: the Wednesday General Audience, which requires a free ticket, and the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, which doesn’t. Here’s when they take place, how to get tickets and what to expect on the day.

When are the Papal Audience and the Angelus?

The General Audience takes place on Wednesday mornings at 10am. Depending on the season and the weather, it’s held outdoors in St. Peter’s Square, indoors in the Paul VI Audience Hall or, occasionally, in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Pope usually opens with a ride through the crowd in the Popemobile, then gives a short catechesis, greets pilgrims in several languages and closes with the Apostolic Blessing.

There are no audiences in July or when the Pope is travelling, and the schedule can change at short notice. Check the official calendar of the Papal Household a few days before you go.

On Sundays, the Pope leads the Angelus at noon from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square, with a short prayer, a reflection and a blessing. The whole thing lasts about 15 minutes. During the Easter season, the Angelus is replaced by the Regina Caeli, with the same format.

During the peak summer weeks, the ceremony shifts to the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, where people gather in Piazza della Libertà following a scenic train ride up from Rome.

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How to get tickets for the Papal Audience

You don’t need a ticket for the Angelus. Just head to St. Peter’s Square, go through security and find a spot in the crowd.

The Wednesday General Audience does require a ticket, but tickets are always free. Request them through the online form of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, indicating the date and the number of people. Apply as early as you can, especially in spring and autumn.

Visitors from the United States can also request tickets through the Pontifical North American College. Once your request is confirmed by email, you collect the tickets at their office in Via dell’Umiltà 30 from 3pm on the Tuesday before the audience. Use one channel only: don’t request tickets from both.

Tickets booked through the Prefecture are collected at the Bronze Door, under the right-hand colonnade of St. Peter’s Square, from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday or from 7am on Wednesday morning.

Didn’t book in time? The Swiss Guards at the Bronze Door sometimes hand out leftover tickets in the days before the audience, but there’s no guarantee.

If you’d rather not deal with requests and pickups, you can book a guided Papal Audience experience. The tickets themselves stay free: what you pay for is the service. A local guide handles the reservation and pickup, meets you on Via della Conciliazione and takes your small group to a good vantage point in the square, explaining the ceremony while you wait. The tour ends when the audience begins.

On the day, arrive two to three hours early if you want a seat near the barriers and a close view of the Popemobile. Security lines can be long, particularly in high season.

What to wear to the Vatican

Shoulders and knees should be covered for the General Audience and are required to enter St. Peter’s Basilica, so dress accordingly if you plan to visit afterwards. Large suitcases and oversized backpacks are not allowed past security. In summer, bring water and a hat: seating in the square has no shade.

For the full rules on clothing, security and what to bring, see our guide to the Vatican Dress Code & Packing Tips.