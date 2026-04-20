Inside Enoteca Bortone, Where Wine Becomes Connection

For over 10 years, Enoteca Bortone has been serving wine and small bites, but it is the distinct passion of its owner, Patrizia, that makes this small-but-mighty wine bar so singular.



A knock lands softly on the already open door of the small wine shop. In the middle of our conversation, a neighbour appears at Enoteca Bortone, asking for a bottle. Before the request is even fully made, Patrizia, the owner, is already reaching for the shelf behind her. No list, no overly complicated questions, just quiet intuition. The moment, brief as it is, reveals everything: wine at Enoteca Bortone is not simply poured, but understood.

For Patrizia Bortone, gastronomy has always been part of her life journey. After working as a chef in Spain for twenty years, she became familiar with cramped kitchens, intense service, and the pressure of working under demanding chefs. Yet she managed to find peace in the chaos, thanks in part to the camaraderie she shared with the unsung heroes of the dining room: the sommeliers.

Whether a dish was acidic, umami, or sweet and sour, the sommeliers always seemed to know, often in quick exchanges during service, which wine would work best, down to the grape variety and region. Patrizia was eager to understand how. That curiosity sparked what would eventually become her turning point, from wine enthusiast to full-fledged expert.

As the years went by in Spain, Patrizia found herself increasingly drawn beyond the kitchen. Her curiosity led her into conversations about the world of wine, often late after service or over shared glasses, and gradually lit a new fire within her. Growing older, and feeling the desire to return to Italy and settle into a smaller, more intentional life, she made the leap. In January 2016, she opened her own shop on Via di Monserrato.

After opening the enoteca, Patrizia chose to deepen her knowledge even further by enrolling in sommelier school. For her, it was never just about selling wine. It was about understanding the work behind each bottle: the vineyards, the producers, the choices, the intention. She wanted to translate all of this into a meaningful experience for her guests. If she was going to do it, she was going all in.

The shop is lined from floor to ceiling with bottles of red, white, and sparkling wine, their glass reflecting the dim glow of the lights. Rustic, eclectic décor fills the remaining space, while thick, misshapen candles sit throughout, their melted colours layered together like memories of evenings past. Everything feels lived in. Everything seems to rest in its rightful place.

The wines come from all 20 regions of Italy, with a focus on small, family-owned vineyards and wineries. For Patrizia, it is essential to offer guests a taste of an authentic Italian experience, where every sip and every grape variety carries intention, care, and a story. Tastings at the enoteca are individually curated for each guest, with six wines thoughtfully selected after Patrizia contacts each group in advance to understand what they are looking for. Prefer sparkling whites? Only reds from the North? Patrizia knows exactly what to choose.

Each tasting unfolds slowly, more like a conversation than a structured experience, where guests are guided through six wines that reflect not only Italy’s diverse regions, but their own personal tastes. There is no rigid formula — only a thoughtful progression shaped by Patrizia’s intuition and careful listening. In this way, every tasting becomes entirely its own, a quiet dialogue between guests and the glass.

Once more during our conversation, another friend eagerly arrives, quickly asking for his usual table at 7pm for an aperitivo. Via di Monserrato, she explains, feels like a small town even though it stands in the heartbeat of Rome. Everyone looks out for one another. Everyone supporting one another. And by her small smile as her friend leaves, it is very telling that her community is everything to her.

It is not her wine prowess or friendly demeanor that sets Patrizia apart from the rest, but the pure, unadulterated joy she exudes when guests enter her shop. She understands, better than anyone, that the experience is not so much about her as it is for her guests. Her purpose is to be in service to others through her love of gastronomy. Being at her shop seven days a week is not a job to her, it is simply her living her life, her dream. And when you’re living a dream, it no longer feels like something you do, but something you are.

“I have customers from years past who reserve tables on their first nights back in Rome. It brings me much pleasure they feel at home here,” says Patrizia.

Home.

With the shop bearing her last name, it appears apparent Patrizia has always intended for her work to feel just like home. She is a bridge, or ponte in Italian, between wine and the world. And for those who find themselves seated at her table, glass in hand, her tastings become more than an introduction to Italian wine—they are an invitation into a life shaped by passion, curiosity, and the courage to begin again.