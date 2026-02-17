Adèle Mixology Lounge: an exclusive panoramic rooftop

An elegant terrace overlooking Villa Borghese

Rome may feel immense, but from the 8th floor of the Hotel Splendide Royal, the city stretches out like a panorama at your feet. The nearby Villa Borghese gardens, the majestic cupolas, and the iconic Vittoriano monument are all within view, allowing you to trace the city’s silhouette and imagine its full profile, its lively trattorias, its historical churches and museums.

Adèle mixology lounge, located on top of the luxurious hotel building, on Pincio hill, is just a few steps away from Villa Medici and Piazza di Spagna. While the horizon expands as far as the eye can see, the rooftop space feels intimate through careful design and lighting. Thanks to a retractable window system, the lounge can welcome visitors and locals year-round, allowing them to choose between indoor and outdoor seatings.

Your space, your special event en plein air

From pre-wedding dinners to birthday brunches or family celebrations, Gianmarco Panico, Director of Hospitality, is the true creative force at Adèle. With his vibrant and lively energy, he can organize romantic settings as well as themed evenings and high-spirited parties. For him, the Splendide Royal is a second home. His team a harmonious group of young and motivated professionals.

Since taking the reins at Adèle almost five years ago, Panico has been committed to elevate every detail to reflect elegance and beauty. His dynamic, visionary mindset allows him to transform the venue into a theatrical stage, coming alive from morning to night with live music, immersive events, and exhibitions.

At Adèle, guests can reserve a table for a Sunday buffet brunch (12:00–15:00), linger over afternoon tea, or simply stop by for an aperitivo or an after-dinner drink– each moment unfolding into an unforgettable evening under the stars. Thanks to the dedication of its entire team and its exceptional location, Adèle has already been awarded the 2026 Excellence Prize for Best Prospect Bar Business.

The Cocktail menu

The mixology bar, managed by Giovanni Faedda, already known for his work at the Mirabelle restaurant, presents surprising combinations and international flair. The menu features bold and innovative combinations, from the fruity and smoky Gran Cabaret and Moulin Rouge (where peach and apricot notes mingle with smoky Ardbeg, balanced by lime and grapefruit) to the Japan-inspired Hanamy, a vodka-based cocktail accented with Luxardo maraschino cherries, Galliano, and Peychaud bitters.

Adèle is also a must-visit destination for lovers of outstanding mixology paired with a refined yet playful culinary experience. Executive Chef Stefano Marzetti proves a passionate and versatile partner, complementing the cocktails served on the terrace with a reimagined menu that embodies the Mirabelle restaurant’s commitment to seasonality and the excellence of Italian ingredients.

This approach offers a taste of the Splendide Royal’s haute cuisine, while presenting it in a more relaxed format – an effortless and informal way to indulge in authentic luxury.

The Adèle Full Experience

One of the lounge’s most popular choices is dedicated to mixology: the Adèle Full Experience, a masterclass that pairs three drinks with three dishes. Under the guidance of bartender Giovanni Faedda, guests can learn the art of mixology, and create their own cocktails.