Things to Do in Rome When It Rains (Local-approved indoor ideas)

Quick Rainy-Day Plan in Rome

Rain in Rome arrives just as you have planned, a long walk, a sunset view, or a perfect afternoon outside. Rain in Rome does sound dramatic, It means delayed bus, more traffic and overflowing Tiber River. The cobblestones turn slippery, umbrellas break, and suddenly the idea of wandering feels less romantic but more tiresome. However, rain in Rome also means beautiful skies, museum visits and a warm cup of coffee in a cozy cafe. This is when Rome quietly reminds you that it is full of warm spaces, creative hands, good food, and things that slow you down in the best way.

If you are wondering what to do in Rome on a rainy day, think of museums, churches, underground sites, workshops, and food experiences that turn Rome in the rain into something surprisingly pleasant. These indoor activities in Rome are practical, bookable, and genuinely local-approved. Because a rainy day does not need to be written off! Pick one big indoor anchor, such as a museum or workshop, and build the rest of the day around it with cafés, churches, or a long lunch.

1) Museums for a full rainy day

If it is really pouring, museums are the safest way to fill an entire day without worrying about the weather forecast. Rome’s museums are destination for rich cultural and historical discovery. One can spend hours learning about Art, history and archelogy.

The Vatican Museums are a great top choice; they are vast and immersive. You can go early or late in the day but make sure to book tickets in advance. These museums are full commitment rather than a quick visit, keep at least 2-3 hours in mind while planning your day.

The Capitoline Museums are ideal if you are interested in learning more about the ancient Rome, in the historical center of the city. These museums are beautifully curated, less overwhelming than the Vatican, and sit right on the Capitoline Hill with indoor connections between buildings, churches and you can even visit Piazza Venezia which is adjacent to the museum.

MAXXI is especially for contemporary art and architecture lovers. It is incredibly spacious, modern, and serenely calm, which makes it perfect when the city outside feels hectic and chaotic.

Galleria Doria Pamphilj is an excellent choice if you want something elegant. It is located in the center, richly decorated, and easy to combine with lunch nearby.

Palazzo Altemps is much quieter and often overlooked. Their focus on classical sculpture makes it feel almost meditative, which works surprisingly well on a rainy afternoon.

Practical tip: Book Museum tickets ahead when possible and plan at least one long visit rather than multiple short stops.

For more ideas, see:

2) Churches and hidden art spots

One of the best things about Rome in the rain is that the city quietly turns into a free indoor museum. Churches are warm, open most of the day, and full of art that would cost a ticket anywhere else!

The Four Papal Basilicas [(St. Peter’s Basilica, St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore), and St. Paul Outside the Walls (San Paolo Fuori le Mura)] are the backbone of this plan and deserve a dedicated time. Each one is vast, distinct, and rich in history and art. You can read more in our dedicated article on the Four Papal Basilicas.

Santo Stefano Rotondo al Celio is located on the Celian Hill. It is vast, circular, and deeply atmospheric. It feels like stepping into a different century due to its Hungarian and Germanic history.

Santa Maria in Trastevere is perfect if you are already in the neighborhood or the historical center. Trastevere is also a popular neighborhood to visit if you want to explore roman cuisine and music in Piazza Trilussa.

Sant’Ignazio di Loyola is a must, especially for the ceiling illusion. The church is vast and decorated with beautiful frescos, located in the heart of the historical city center Piazza Sant’Ignazio, just steps from the Pantheon and the Trevi Fountain.

Santa Maria del Popolo is in piazza del Popolo, close to metro station and villa Borghese, just at the end of via del Corso (The shopping street!) It houses works by the most important Italian artists, such as Caravaggio, Raphael, and Bramante.

For a broader overview, see Must-visit churches in Rome.

3) Rome underground (crypts, catacombs, tunnels)

Rainy weather is perfect for exploring underground sites in Rome that offer a completely different perspective and are often the highlight for repeat visitors.

The catacombs are the most famous option and remain one of the most memorable rainy-day experiences. They are cool, quiet, and deeply historical. All major sites are covered in this guide to the catacombs of Rome.

Practical notes matter here. It is colder underground, so bring layers and wear proper footwear, as surfaces can be uneven. You should book time slots in advance, especially on weekends. These visits are not ideal for claustrophobic travelers, but teens and history lovers usually find them fascinating.

For a curated overview, see Best underground sites of Rome.

4) Exploring libraries and bookshops

Rain slows Rome down, which makes it the perfect time to lean into a quieter, more reflective version of the city. Libraries and bookshops offer shelter, calm, and a chance to reset.

A few standout libraries from our guide include public reading rooms that welcome visitors and offer a peaceful break from sightseeing. You can pair these with independent bookshops from Romeing’s best-of bookshops guide!

A practical rainy-day rhythm works well here: library, then bookshop, then a café with Wi-Fi where you can warm up, check maps, and plan the next stop. Our guide to free Wi-Fi in Rome helps you choose the right café for this.

Going to bookstores, libraries and a warm caffe is one of the most satisfying ways to experience Rome when the weather turns inward.

5) Spa day

Spa days are perfect for rainy days. If you are tired, sore from walking a spa day is the correct answer.

Rome has several excellent day spas offering everything from simple spa access to full treatments. Booking advice is important here, especially on weekends, when time slots fill quickly. You can decide whether you want general access or a specific treatment, as the experience changes significantly.

Examples and practical guidance are available in the Rome guide to day spas, which helps you choose based on time, budget, and energy level.

6) Handcraft workshops (glass, mosaics, ceramics) – book on Romeing shop

When it rains, these workshops are best! If you want to stay warm, learn something hands-on, and leave with a souvenir you made yourself !

Editor’s picks

Mosaic Making Workshop (Trastevere)

You can create a small mosaic step-by-step and leave with a genuinely made-in-Rome keepsake. You should reserve two to three hours in this mosaic-making workshop!

Stained Glass Course (Rome)

This is a more “wow” craft experience where you can learn the basics and take home a unique piece of pendant and other stained glass artifacts you made during the workshop.

Pottery Workshop in Rome

This workshop is slow, relaxing, and beginner-friendly. You can shape clay and learn the fundamentals of pottery making from the professionals.

Miniature Stained Glass Jewelry Workshop

this is your opportunity to make a wearable souvenir! It is perfect if you are short on time but want something personal, this is perfect for art and jewelry lovers.

Check availability and book your workshop on Romeing Shop.

7) Cooking pasta and wine classes – book on Romeing shop

If rain ruins your outdoor plans, book a food experience, learn, eat well, and save the day with something truly Italian.

Editor’s picks

Gelato Making Experience (kid-friendly)

This is hands-on, fun, and perfect for families, especially kids will truly enjoy this experience. You can learn how to make delicious and fresh sorbets in roman gelateria. They are also bilingual (English or Italian)!

Wine Tasting with Italian Fine Wines & Food

An elegant evening plan without long rainy walks. Along with tasting wines you get salami, cured meats, cheeses, bread and olive to munch on!

Cocktail Making Class

this is a special rainy-night activity and an ideal pre-dinner plan. You can learn how to make most famous Italian cocktails: Spritz and Negron and enjoy aperitivo.

Pizza Making Class

When in rome, one must take a pizza making class! This is a classic tourist favourite that is warm, easy, and delicious!

Pasta & Tiramisù Making Class

What better than Pasta and Tiramisu! This is the ultimate Italy bucket-list combo with real recipes to take home. You can enjoy the delicious pasta and tiramisu you make!

Book your class on Romeing Shop and turn a rainy day into your best meal in Rome.

We understand Roman rain could be a bit overwhelming, but these are creative ideas that you can explore and enjoy your day!